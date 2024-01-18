Wearable Healthcare Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Top Companies, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2026

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Browse 223 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Wearable Healthcare Devices Market by Product(Trackers, Smartwatch), Type(Diagnostic(BP, Glucose, ECG), Therapeutic(Pain, Insulin)), Grade(Consumer, Clinical), Channel(Pharmacies, E-commerce), Application(Fitness, RPM), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026"Global Wearable Healthcare Devices market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $16.2 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $30.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2%

The global wearable healthcare devices market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $16.2 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $30.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2026. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis,&; conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market.





This market is largely driven by the increasing awareness of fitness and healthy lifestyles, development of technologically advanced products, growing geriatric population and subsequent increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, cost-containment in healthcare delivery, robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks for uninterrupted healthcare services, increasing penetration of smartphones and the growing number of smart-phone based healthcare apps and growing preference for wireless connectivity among healthcare providers are driving the growth of the global wearable healthcare devices industry. Growing adoption of mobile platforms, increasing adoption of AI and 5G, and the growing awareness & preference for home healthcare are opening opportunities for the growth of the market.

North America is the largest region of the wearable healthcare devices industry.

The North American market;s growth can be attributed to the increasing penetration of smartphones, the growing number of smartphone-based healthcare devices, and growing investments, funds, and grants.

This report categorizes the wearable healthcare devices market to forecast revenue and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

By Product



Trackers

Smartwatches

Pathes Smart Clothing

By Device Type



Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Vital Sign Monitoring Devices

Multiparameter Tracker

ECGHeart Rate Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Wrist Actigraphs

Polysomnography Devices



Sleep Monitoring Devices



Fetal monitoring and Obstetric Devices



Neuromonitoring Devices

Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Traditional Diagnostic Tests



Pain Management Devices



Rehabilitation Devices



Respiratory Therapy Devices Insulin Pumps

By Grade Type



Consumer-Grade Wearable Healthcare Devices Clinical-Grade Wearable Healthcare Devices

By Distribution Channel



Pharmacies

Online Channel Hypermarkets

By Application



General Health and Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring Home Healthcare

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

