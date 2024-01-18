Wearable Healthcare Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Top Companies, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2026

(MENAFN- GetNews)
Browse 223 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Wearable Healthcare Devices Market by Product(Trackers, Smartwatch), Type(Diagnostic(BP, Glucose, ECG), Therapeutic(Pain, Insulin)), Grade(Consumer, Clinical), Channel(Pharmacies, E-commerce), Application(Fitness, RPM), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026"Global Wearable Healthcare Devices market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $16.2 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $30.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2%
Wearable Medical Device Market Size & Growth Report, 2026
The global wearable healthcare devices market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $16.2 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $30.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2026. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market.
This market is largely driven by the increasing awareness of fitness and healthy lifestyles, development of technologically advanced products, growing geriatric population and subsequent increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, cost-containment in healthcare delivery, robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks for uninterrupted healthcare services, increasing penetration of smartphones and the growing number of smart-phone based healthcare apps and growing preference for wireless connectivity among healthcare providers are driving the growth of the global wearable healthcare devices industry. Growing adoption of mobile platforms, increasing adoption of AI and 5G, and the growing awareness & preference for home healthcare are opening opportunities for the growth of the market.
North America is the largest region of the wearable healthcare devices industry.
The North American market;s growth can be attributed to the increasing penetration of smartphones, the growing number of smartphone-based healthcare devices, and growing investments, funds, and grants.
This report categorizes the wearable healthcare devices market to forecast revenue and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:
By Product
Trackers Smartwatches Pathes Smart Clothing
By Device Type
Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Multiparameter Tracker ECGHeart Rate Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors Pulse Oximeters
Glucose Monitoring Devices Wrist Actigraphs Polysomnography Devices
Sleep Monitoring Devices Fetal monitoring and Obstetric Devices Neuromonitoring Devices Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Traditional Diagnostic Tests
Pain Management Devices Rehabilitation Devices Respiratory Therapy Devices Insulin Pumps
By Grade Type
Consumer-Grade Wearable Healthcare Devices Clinical-Grade Wearable Healthcare Devices
By Distribution Channel
Pharmacies Online Channel Hypermarkets
By Application
General Health and Fitness Remote Patient Monitoring Home Healthcare
By Region
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
