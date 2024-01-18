Surging Demand: Global USB Charger Market Set To Reach USD 52.47 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"USB Charger Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032"The rising adoption of smart electronic devices like mobile phones, laptops, and tablets is a key driver for charger demand. Additionally, the growing integration of electronic equipment in businesses to enhance operational efficiency is further fueling the USB charger market.

USB Charger Market Outlook





According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the global USB charger market size grew significantly in 2023. Aided by the burgeoning demand for electronic devices and the global shift towards mobility and convenience, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2024 and 2032.





USB (Universal Serial Bus) chargers have become quintessential components in our digital lives. As the backbone for charging a plethora of devices such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, and wearables, USB chargers offer both power supply and data transfer. Their ubiquity is evident in their universal adaptability, compactness, and user-friendliness, positioning them as an indispensable tool in the modern age.





Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ /requestsample





The escalating reliance on digital gadgets has been pivotal in driving the global USB charger market growth. As the digital era manifests, people are increasingly becoming interconnected. This interconnectivity is further heightened by a surge in smartphone users, with many requiring multiple daily charges. This incessant demand for regular device charging has exponentially elevated the need for efficient and rapid USB chargers.





Moreover, with technological advancements, there has been a significant evolution in USB charger designs and capabilities. The recent introductions of USB-C and fast charging technologies exemplify this evolution. These innovations not only promise quicker charging times but also cater to a broader spectrum of devices, further influencing the USB charger market outlook.





Another compelling factor propelling the USB charger market is the global trend towards mobility. As travel, whether for leisure or business, becomes more frequent, the necessity for portable and multi-device compatible chargers intensifies. USB chargers, especially those with multiple ports, have emerged as the go-to solution for travellers, ensuring their devices remain charged irrespective of their location.





Read Full Report with Table of Contents@





According to the USB charger market analysis, the USB charger has also found its utility in sectors like automobiles and smart homes. Modern vehicles, with their advanced entertainment systems and integrated smart technologies, now come equipped with USB charging ports, enhancing user convenience. Furthermore, the smart home trend, which emphasises automation and interconnectedness, relies significantly on powered devices, making USB chargers essential components.





USB Charger Market Segmentation





The market can be divided based on USB type, charger type, port, power, application, distribution channel, multi-port, and region.





Market Breakup by USB Type





USB Type A





USB Type B





USB Type C





Market Breakup by Charger Type





Wall Charger





Portable Power Banks/ Docking System/ Alarm Clock





Car Chargers





Others





Market Breakup by Port





One





Two





Three





Four





Others





Market Breakup by Power





30W – 45W





45W – 60W





60W – 75W





Above 75W





Market Breakup by Application





Smartphone





Tablet





Laptop





Desktop





Others





Market Breakup by Distribution Channel





Online





Offline





Market Breakup by Multi-Port





Multi-Port with Fixed Power





Multi-Port with Fluctuation Power





Market Breakup by Region





North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Latin America





Middle East and Africa





Competitive Landscape





The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global USB charger market. Some of the major players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:





Anker Innovations Limited





AT&T Inc.





Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.





GP Batteries International Ltd.





Apple Inc.





Prime Wire & Cable, Inc.





Others





Read More Reports:

























About Us





Acquire unparalleled access to critical industry insights with our comprehensive market research reports, meticulously prepared by a team of seasoned experts. These reports are designed to equip decision-makers with an in-depth understanding of prevailing market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities.





Our high-quality, data-driven analysis provides the essential framework for organisations seeking to make informed and strategic decisions in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving business environment. By investing in our market research reports, you can ensure your organisation remains agile, proactive, and poised for success in today's competitive market.





Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your business intelligence and strengthen your strategic planning. Secure your organisation's future success by acquiring one of our Expert Market Research reports today.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-415-325-5166

Address: 30 North Gould Street

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website:

