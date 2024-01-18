American Dream Auto Protect Celebrates Three Years As Industry Leader In Extended Vehicle Protection

(MENAFN- GetNews) An innovative leader in the extended vehicle protection field proudly announces its top-rated status for the third consecutive year in the extended vehicle warranty sector. Since its 2021 inception, the company has excelled in providing comprehensive coverage with its Silver, Gold, and Platinum plans, ensuring customer satisfaction and peace of mind.

American Dream Auto-Protect is pleased to announce being named the top-rated business for three straight years. Since launching in 2021, the organization has firmly pledged to quality service and satisfied clients, as demonstrated through comprehensive coverage options and reactive customer care.

They provide three robust protection options: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. These plans guarantee reassurance for vehicle owners across the United States, customized to satisfy differing customer requirements. The Platinum Plan, the organization's most complete offering, safeguards significant vehicle systems like the engine, transmission, cooling and electric systems, brakes, guiding, and additional, demonstrating the organization's commitment to thorough protection.

American Dream Auto Protect has found achieveme­nt through focusing on clients. They give 24-hour everyday client care and a system of over 50,000 ASE-affirmed specialists , so assistance is consistently just a telephone call away. This duty is additionally strengthened by incorporating towing and rental vehicle inclusion in all plans, guaranteeing clients are never abandoned or troubled.

The company understands its customers have different financial needs. For this reason, they have designed plans to be reasonably priced and adaptable. These plans cost around $2800 to $3200 for protection over five years or 100,000 miles, which is competitive for the industry. Additionally, the business separates itself by permitting month-to-month coverage choices. This emphasis on fle­xibility and customer options demonstrates their dedication to meeting various needs.

Clarity is essential for building trust between American Dream Auto-Protect and its clients. By providing clear details about coverage alternatives without additional concealed expenses, customers can make well-informed choices about their vehicle warranty needs. This clarity also applies to the company's direct claims procedure, intended to be swift and problem-free, usually approving statements within two days.

American Dream Auto Protect has garnered praise­ befitting its exemplary se­rvice levels . Boasting esteemed ratings on Trustpilot and ConsumerAffairs, the company has continually confirmed its capacity to satisfy and surpass consumer needs. Client testimonials commonly underscore equitable rates, remarkable client care, and a clear-cut claims procedure.

American Dream Auto Protect's success is best reflected in the words of its satisfied customers:

-

"Marcus was accommodating and kind. Quickly approve and process a claim with payment." - Silver Star Auto Haus LLC.

-

"Gary Sims did an exceptional job, showcasing an impressive depth of knowledge that greatly enhanced my experience." - EXSA Automotive.

-

"I spoke with Gabbie Sims about my ASE-certified shop becoming a partner with American Dream. He was accommodating and extremely nice." - Jordan Hollifield.

These testimonials highlight the company's exceptional customer service and efficient claims processing, key factors contributing to its top-rated status.

The company supplies three months of complimentary coverage upon finalizing an agreement and a full refund policy within thirty days, exhibiting faith in the caliber of solutions furnished. In addition, contracts can transition to new owners when automobiles are sold, granting clients an added degree of flexibility.

While American Dream Auto Protect has earned praise overall, it is to be acknowledged that some clients have faced delays in receiving mechanic reimbursements or with claim approvals. As an organization dedicated to consistent progress, they take all feedback seriously to guide tangible upgrades. Client opinions will always drive their efforts to enhance the customer experience.

Going forward, American Dream Auto Protect stays committed to keeping its place as a top company in the field. They are ready to keep their number one status in offering extended car warranties by consistently creating new ideas and adjusting to how customers' needs evolve over time.

About American Dream Auto-Protect:

Established in 2021 with its headquarters in Newtown, Pennsylvania, American Dream Auto-Protect is a premier supplier of extended car warranties. The organization is dedicated to furnishing exceptional customer service and reassurance to vehicle owners all through North America by presenting comprehensive protection plans for a diverse variety of automobiles .

Media Contact

Company Name: American Dream Auto Protect

Contact Person: Administration

Email: Send Email

Phone: 8003493027

Country: United States

Website:

