Pevaluator: Helping Investors Find Great Companies At Fair Prices

Seasoned investors understand that there are a number of ways to value companies. Some examples are the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, Price-to-Earnings ratio (P/E), or Price-to-Sales ratio (P/S). Individual investors typically use spreadsheets and multiple sources to gather the information they need and come up with valuations that work for them.

With pevaluator, they have access to all necessary information that allows them to define a market model aligned with their investment goals, and access fair price estimates for thousands of companies. pevaluator offers an online stock valuation tool that allows its users to price in various metrics in order to determine fair P/E ratios and margins of safety for stocks.

* Valuations are demo purposes only and don't represent investment advice

Whether one is willing to pay a larger premium for high growth companies, or for large established companies with wide economic moats and tons of cash on hand, pevaluator can help both types of investors reach valuations they're comfortable with. They are committed to helping long-term value investors achieve market-beating returns by providing them with an easy-to-use platform for stock valuation and analysis.

About pevaluator

pevaluator is a stock valuation website that empowers users to define custom market models and access personalized stock valuations.

