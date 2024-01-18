(MENAFN- GetNews)



DelveInsight's “Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.





Some of the key facts of the Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Report:





The Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

The reported CRE infection rate in the United States is 2.93/100,000 individuals .

Of the emerging CRE Infection therapies, BOS-228 (Boston Pharmaceutical), DNV3837 (Deinove), SPR206 (SperoTherapeutics), and nacubactam (Fedora Pharmaceuticals) , are compelling treatments and are expected to change the market scenario of carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infection in the upcoming years.

According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), using antibiotics might increase the number of CRE in the body and the likelihood that a patient would become infected or disseminate CRE to other patients if they have CRE populating their digestive tract. A number of drugs, including vancomycin, carbapenems, cephalosporins, and fluoroquinolones, have been linked to CRE.

Key Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Companies: Boston Pharmaceutical, Fedora Pharmaceuticals, Meiji Seika Pharma, Spero Therapeutics, Mikrobiomik Healthcare Company, Achaogen, Inc., and others

Key Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Therapies: BOS-228, Nacubactam, SPR206, Fecal microbiota transplantation, plazomicin and others

The Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the incidence of CRE Infection is equal among women and men. The Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market dynamics.





Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Overview

Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacterales is referred to as CRE by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). The order Enterobacterales is made up of particular kinds of bacteria. Numerous Enterobacterales species, such as Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Klebsiella pneumoniae, are capable of developing resistance. Meningitis, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, wound infections, and bloodstream infections are among the illnesses that can be brought on by these bacteria.





Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection

Prevalent Cases of Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection





Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Therapies and Key Companies



BOS-228: Boston Pharmaceutical

Nacubactam: Fedora Pharmaceuticals/Meiji Seika Pharma

SPR206: Spero Therapeutics

Fecal microbiota transplantation: Mikrobiomik Healthcare Company plazomicin: Achaogen, Inc.





Scope of the Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Companies: Boston Pharmaceutical, Fedora Pharmaceuticals, Meiji Seika Pharma, Spero Therapeutics, Mikrobiomik Healthcare Company, Achaogen, Inc., and others

Key Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Therapies: BOS-228, Nacubactam, SPR206, Fecal microbiota transplantation, plazomicin, and others

Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Therapeutic Assessment: Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection current marketed and Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection emerging therapies

Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Dynamics: Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market drivers and Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Access and Reimbursement







Table of Contents



1. Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection

3. SWOT analysis of Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection

4. Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Overview at a Glance

6. Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Disease Background and Overview

7. Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection



9. Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Unmet Needs

11. Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Emerging Therapies

12. Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Drivers

16. Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Barriers

17.

Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Appendix

18. Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight









