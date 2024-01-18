(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Congestive Heart Failure Market"

(New York, USA) DelveInsight's " Congestive Heart Failure Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of Congestive Heart Failure, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Congestive Heart Failure market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Congestive Heart Failure market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Congestive Heart Failure market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Congestive Heart Failure treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Congestive Heart Failure market.





Some facts of the Congestive Heart Failure Market Report are:



According to DelveInsight, Congestive Heart Failure market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034. The Congestive Heart Failure market size in the seven major markets was approximately USD 6 billion in 2023 and is expected to increase significantly owing to the launches of several potential emerging therapies during the forecast period (2024–2034).

Leading Congestive Heart Failure companies working in the market are Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Bayer, Merck, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Cytokinetics, Mesoblast, Novo Nordisk, scPharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Tenax Therapeutics, BioCardia, and others

Entresto, Jardiance, Verquvo, Farxiga, and Corlanor are recently approved therapies for heart failure patients.

The congestive Heart Failure market will grow because of the ageing of the population, rising prevalence, evidence-based therapies, robust emerging pipeline, the recent approval of therapies and promising emerging therapies. Nevertheless, the availability of generic and off-label therapies, lack of confidence in diagnosis and management, and treatment failure to stimulate and follow society's goals and requirements may hamper the Congestive Heart Failure market growth.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent population of Heart Failure in the United States was approximately 7.5 million in 2023, which is expected to increase during the forecast period (2024–2034).

The potential therapies such as OPC-61815, Omecamtiv mecarbil, Furoscix infusor, Revascor (Rexlemestrocel-L), CardiAMP cell therapy, tirzepatide, semaglutide, cimlanod, and others are expected to launch in coming years that may accelerate the growth of Congestive Heart Failure market. Currently approved products such as Entresto, Jardiance, Farxiga, and Verquvo will remain the major market driver and emerging treatments will act like catalyst for future market growth and may cater the existing unmet needs. Some of the Congestive Heart Failure market drivers includes major companies that are investing in different mechanisms of action for the treatment of CHF, SGLT2 inhibitors, cardiac myosin activators, myeloperoxidase inhibitors, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, GLP-1 receptor agonists, cell therapies, and others, which will boost the CHF market in the future and rising incidences of CVDs, increasing incidences of coronary artery disease, and lifestyle changes, in addition to the growing number of smokers and increasing cases of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and others, are fostering the market growth





Congestive Heart Failure Overview

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) is a chronic condition where the heart fails to pump blood effectively, leading to inadequate circulation. Commonly caused by conditions such as coronary artery disease, hypertension, or prior heart attacks, Congestive Heart Failure results in fluid build-up in the lungs and other tissues.

Congestive Heart Failure Symptoms include shortness of breath, fatigue, and swelling. The heart's weakened pumping ability reduces oxygen delivery to organs and tissues. Diagnosis involves medical history, physical exams, and imaging tests.

Congestive Heart Failure Treatment aims to manage symptoms and address underlying causes, including lifestyle changes, medications, and, in severe cases, surgical interventions like heart transplantation. Regular monitoring and adherence to prescribed therapies play crucial roles in enhancing the quality of life for individuals with Congestive Heart Failure.





Congestive Heart Failure Market

The Congestive Heart Failure market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Congestive Heart Failure market trends by analyzing the impact of current Congestive Heart Failure therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Congestive Heart Failure market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Congestive Heart Failure market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Congestive Heart Failure market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.









Congestive Heart Failure Epidemiology

The Congestive Heart Failure epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Congestive Heart Failure patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Congestive Heart Failure market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.







Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Congestive Heart Failure drugs recently launched in the Congestive Heart Failure market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Congestive Heart Failure market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Congestive Heart Failure market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.





Congestive Heart Failure Pipeline Development Activities

The Congestive Heart Failure report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Congestive Heart Failure key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.





Congestive Heart Failure Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Congestive Heart Failure Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Congestive Heart Failure treatment markets in the upcoming years are Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Bayer, Merck, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Cytokinetics, Mesoblast, Novo Nordisk, scPharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Tenax Therapeutics, BioCardia, and others.





Congestive Heart Failure Report Key Insights

1. Congestive Heart Failure Patient Population

2. Congestive Heart Failure Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Congestive Heart Failure Market

4. Congestive Heart Failure Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Congestive Heart Failure Market Opportunities

6. Congestive Heart Failure Therapeutic Approaches

7. Congestive Heart Failure Pipeline Analysis

8. Congestive Heart Failure Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Congestive Heart Failure Market





Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Congestive Heart Failure Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Congestive Heart Failure Market Overview at a Glance

5. Congestive Heart Failure Disease Background and Overview

6. Congestive Heart Failure Patient Journey

7. Congestive Heart Failure Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Congestive Heart Failure Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Congestive Heart Failure Treatment

11. Congestive Heart Failure Marketed Products

12. Congestive Heart Failure Emerging Therapies

13. Congestive Heart Failure Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Congestive Heart Failure Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Congestive Heart Failure Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Congestive Heart Failure Market

18. Congestive Heart Failure Market Drivers

19. Congestive Heart Failure Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer







