ADCC Enhancement: Creative Biolabs Advances Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibody Engineering Technology

Creative Biolabs successfully develops a range of therapeutic monoclonal antibody engineering technologies, with a particular emphasis on antibody Fc and glycosylation engineering techniques to augment the efficacy and safety of these antibodies.

New York, USA - January 17, 2024 - Therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, renowned for their success in clinical applications, operate by targeting specific molecules or cells. Creative Biolabs' insights in this domain offer novel perspectives for the engineering and optimization of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies. The mechanisms of action involve the binding of the antigen-binding fragment (Fab) to the target and the interaction of the crystallizable fragment (Fc) with the immune system.

The effectiveness of these antibodies hinges not only on their ability to bind to antigens but also on the characteristics of their crystallizable region. Creative Biolabs' Fc engineering technology is dedicated to refining the antibody's Fc region, thereby amplifying its impact within the immune system.

A scientist at Creative Biolabs states, "We enhance antibody functions through targeted design and modification of the Fc region's structure and function to meet the diverse needs of different monoclonal antibodies. For instance, augmenting the affinity of Fc for FcγRIIa/IIIa achieves ADCC enhancement , or elevating the affinity of Fc for C1q enhances the CDC effect, effectively eliminating target tumor cells."

Creative Biolabs' Fc engineering technology is not limited to enhancing efficacy; it can also be employed to extend the antibody's half-life in the body, thereby prolonging its therapeutic effects. The Fc modification designs by Creative Biolabs encompass:

* Fc Modification for Aglycosylation

* Fc Modification for Effector Function Stimulation

* Fc Modification for Complement Activation

* Fc Modification for Half-Life Regulation (PH Sensitivity)

In addition to Fc engineering technology, Creative Biolabs has established the GlycoDegree platform, focusing on glycosylation engineering technology for therapeutic monoclonal antibodies. This technology aims to modulate the antibody's glycan structure to enhance its biological functions and pharmacokinetic properties.

"The glycosylation engineering technology at Creative Biolabs adjusts the therapeutic antibody's glycan structure, allowing precise modulation of its affinity and activity. This enables the antibody to interact more accurately with other cells or molecules in the immune system, thereby enhancing therapeutic effects."

Supported by the GlycoDegree platform, Creative Biolabs possesses cutting-edge glycan engineering technology, assisting researchers globally in achieving glyco-engineered antibodies in various mammalian or non-mammalian cell systems. "Our advanced platform provides customized solutions, such as desialylated and highly sialylated antibody engineering, homogeneous glycoforms engineering, high mannose antibody engineering, etc."

For more therapeutic monoclonal antibody engineering services, please visit .

About Creative Biolabs

Creative Biolabs' engineering technologies offer innovative solutions for ADCC enhancement in therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, achieving significant milestones in improving antibody therapeutic effects and safety. The company remains dedicated to supporting research and development in the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

