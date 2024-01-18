Gwen Womack Offers Exclusive Interview On The Zondratv Network

(MENAFN- GetNews) Arlington, TX, USA - January 17, 2024 - Gwen Womack , a distinguished Ordained Elder at The Potters House of Dallas and accomplished Professional Life Coach, is set to captivate audiences with an exclusive interview on ZondraTV Network. Womack's compelling life story is chronicled in a series of books, and during her interview, the audience will hear more of her remarkable journey and her dedication to helping others. ZondraTV, a dynamic multi-media platform with a potential reach of over 350 million viewers and users, provides the perfect stage for Gwen Womack's exclusive interview. Televised on seven different national and international streaming platforms, ZondraTV features diverse voices, including podcasters, speakers, and entrepreneurs.

Born in Madisonville, Kentucky, in 1952, Gwen Womack's journey took her from the small town to the gritty streets of Charleston, West Virginia, where she gained invaluable life experiences during her time in the Job Corps. Married since 1986, Gwen and Mr. West Womack, raised four children and fostered 220 young teenage girls. With a fervent commitment to personal development and through her role as a Certified Belief Therapist, Womack assists individuals in renewing their minds and unlocking their untapped potential, providing others with the opportunity to master their life plans before life takes control of them.

In addition to her impactful coaching work, Gwen Womack has dedicated 37 years to prison ministry, embodying her mission to heal the brokenhearted and guide them toward a connection with Christ, as inspired by Psalms 84:11.

Watch the Gwen Womack interview on ZondraTV Network at .

About ZondraTV Network

ZondraTV is a multi-media platform company with a potential reach of over 350 million viewers and users. Televised on seven different national and international streaming platforms, ZondraTV invites diverse voices, including podcasters, speakers, and entrepreneurs, to share their stories. For more information, visit and .

