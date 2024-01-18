Matt Silver Joins Forces With Pendragon Pictures’ Timothy Hines And Susan Goforth Producing New WWII Drama ‘Teenage Girls Who Killed Nazis’

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Film Producer Matt Silver has signed on to produce“Teenage Girls Who Killed Nazis,” (working title), with renowned director Timothy Hines and producer co-writer Susan Goforth at Pendragon Pictures. The historical drama brings to life the remarkable story of three courageous young women, Hannie Schaft, Truus Oversteegena and Freddie Oversteegen, who were super-agents for the Dutch resistance during World War II. Teenage Girls Who Killed Nazis begins filming in early Spring 2024."Matt Silver has signed on to the Producer team of the upcoming film“Teenage Girls Who Killed Nazis,” (working title), by three-time Academy Award Contender director Timothy Hines and producer co-writer Susan Goforth. The historical drama brings to life the true story of three courageous young women, Hannie Schaft, Freddie Oversteegen and Truus Oversteegen, who were super-agents for the Dutch resistance during World War II. Teenage Girls Who Killed Nazis is to begin filming in Spring 2024.

“This true story of young women resistance fighting against the occupying Nazi regime during WW2 is very powerful and very relevant,” shares director Timothy Hines,“We know that, by telling the truth of what Hannie, Truus and Freddie experienced to fight Nazism, we will encourage the next generation to fight against racism, exclusion, inequality and oppression.”

Teenage Girls Who Killed Nazis teaser trailer:





Video Link:

Stella Adler Conservatory graduate Cali Scolari, daughter of the late Emmy winner Peter Scolari, is set to place Truus Oversteegen and Lydia Pearl Pentz has signed to play Hannie Schaft; two of the three historical girls who in WWII, undercover, killed Nazis, Nazi collaborators, committed espionage against the Nazi invaders and transported Jewish children to safety. Both Pentz and Scolari are fresh off of starring as sisters in Timothy Hines' comedy Western The Wilde Girls, which is currently in post-production.







Matt Silver most recently produced the upcoming drama Miranda's Victim starring Andy Garcia, Abigail Breslin, Donald Sutherland, Mireille Enos and Kyle MacLachlan for ArcLight Films. Additionally, Silver produced the upcoming HBO Special on the life of Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole for Haas Silver Levene Film Studios, the theatrical branch of Silver Levene, the United Kingdom's Specialist in Film and Television dealing with Production Accounting, Audit and Accountancy and Taxation.

“I'm excited to work with Matt (Silver) again,” says producer Susan Goforth,

“Matt's very driven and creative as well. He understands this material on a personal level. The excitement around this project is palpable, and it's great to have Matt as my partner on this to ensure the picture finishes and releases right.”

Silver can be seen performing in the films Barbie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and in Burt Young's last movie Tomorrow's Today with Kelly Le Brock.













Pendragon Pictures' principals director Timothy Hines and producer Susan Goforth, a creative duo for over 20 years, are 3-time Oscar contending filmmakers with film titles Tomorrow's Today, 10 Days In A Madhouse – the Nellie Bly Story and War of the Worlds The True Story.

“Teenage Girls Who Killed Nazis is a powerful anti-Nazi movie,” states producer Susan Goforth,“A film that viscerally exposes the horrors and tortures of the Nazi regime during World War 2, through the eyes of the real-life girls who, when faced with such concentrated hate and evil, courageously resist and fight against Hitler any way they could, be it smuggling Jewish families and children to safe houses and out of the country, stealing and forging identification papers, gathering intel on the Nazi's plans, committing grand scale sabotage and assassinating Nazi commanders and collaborators.

