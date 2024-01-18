Bluestar Announces Launch Of Revolutionary Next-Gen Solutions For Enhanced Ediscovery

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Innovative technology blending AI and Human Intelligence to transform legal data handling.

BlueStar, a leader in eDiscovery and data solutions with over two decades of industry experience, is proud to announce the launch of its latest breakthrough technology, Next-Gen Solutions. Designed to elevate the eDiscovery process, Next-Gen Solutions is a cutting-edge proprietary suite of eDiscovery solutions that seamlessly integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Human Intelligence (HI), revolutionizing how legal teams review and analyze Electronically Stored Information (ESI).

“At BlueStar, our unique approach to litigation discovery stems from blending our 20 years of expertise in litigation support and technology with cutting-edge AI development. As Chief Product Officer, I'm proud to introduce BlueStar's Next-Gen Solutions, a testament to our innovative spirit. This suite isn't just about advanced technology; it's about tailoring solutions to our clients' needs, significantly reducing costs, and redefining efficiency in eDiscovery. Our commitment is to provide unparalleled value through a deep understanding of both the legal landscape and technological innovation.” ~ Sarah Thompson, Chief Product Officer at BlueStar

Revolutionary Features of Next-Gen Solutions:

1. Advanced Search Capabilities: Next-Gen Solutions allows the searching of audio, video, handwritten, and photographic evidence with the same ease as electronic documents, streamlining the discovery process.

2. Efficient ESI Identification: Quickly identify relevant ESI, reducing the scope and cost of reviews.

3. Deduplication of Diverse Evidence: Unique technology to deduplicate photographic, handwritten, audio, and video evidence.

4. Enhanced Data Security: Utilize private, secure US-based data processing to protect sensitive information.

5. Sentiment Detection & Diarization Support: Detect custodian sentiment and support for audio with multiple speakers.

6. Content Summarization: Leverage generative AI for summarizing all forms of ESI, including handwritten notes, with customizable summary lengths.

7. Advanced Translation: Neural machine learning translation for over 130 languages, preserving the formatting and context of original documents.

8. Handwritten OCR Text Extraction: Convert handwriting to text in images with high accuracy and context preservation.

9. Transcription Services: Advanced audio and video transcription with multi-speaker support and summarization capabilities.

10. Object Detection: Detect objects, faces, logos, and sentiments in images and video within your own data set or across the web - ideal for intellectual property matters.

11. Identification & De-identification: AI-assisted redaction of sensitive content in documents and images, ensuring compliance with laws and regulations.

Platform and Hosting Agnostic:

BlueStar's Next-Gen ESI seamlessly integrates with any review platform, including the industry-leading Relativity document review platform, providing time and cost savings within existing workflows. Next-Gen data can also be provided in a common load file format, compatible with being ingested into any review platform.

Commitment to Excellence

At BlueStar, we remain committed to delivering excellence to law firms and corporations globally. Our comprehensive solutions are tailored to meet the specific needs of our clients. With Next-Gen Solutions, we continue to help our clients streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive success in the legal and business sectors.









About BlueStar

For over 20 years, BlueStar has been a trusted advisor in the realm of eDiscovery and data solutions. Our vast expertise, innovative technology stack, and sincere commitment to client needs have established us as a global leader. We offer a range of services including eDiscovery, digital forensics, managed document review, language translation, and more - all designed to support the evolving complex legal and business requirements of our clients.

BlueStar's launch of Next-Gen Solutions is a testament to our continued dedication to innovation and our ability to offer unique services and develop cutting-edge software that addresses the challenges faced by our clients. By combining artificial intelligence with human insight, we are setting a new standard in the eDiscovery and data solutions field.

