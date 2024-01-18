Investing In Hebei Province Embracing A Beautiful Future

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Hebei, located in North China, is bordered by the Yanshan Mountains to the north, the Yellow River to the south, the Taihang Mountains to the west, and the vast fertile plain to the east. It is the only province in China that encompasses diverse landforms such as high plateaus, mountains, hills, basins, plains, lakes, coastlines, and deserts. It is hailed as a condensed "National Geographic Reader".

It governs the cities of Shijiazhuang, Chengde, Zhangjiakou, Tangshan, Qinhuangdao, Langfang, Baoding, Cangzhou, Hengshui, Xingtai, Handan, Dingzhou, Xinji, and the Xiong'an New Area. The provincial capital is Shijiazhuang.

With various investment opportunies such as Coordinated Development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Development of Xiong'an New Area, and Post-Olympic Economy, Hebei has rich sectors for investment area.

Advanced Steel Industry

The advanced steel industry is the leading pillar industry in Hebei Province, boasting a comprehensive industrial system that encompasses both main and auxiliary industries. With a well-matched capacity for iron and steel rolling processes and a complete supply chain from upstream to downstream, it has achieved global competitiveness.

The Green Chemical Industry

The green chemical industry is the third largest pillar industry in Hebei Province, benefiting from superior resource conditions and a comprehensive range of categories. It has essentially formed an industrial system centered around petrochemicals, coal chemicals, salt chemicals, and fine chemicals.

Health Food Industry

The health food industry is the fourth largest pillar industry in Hebei Province, with abundant agricultural resources and a large market space. It has formed a comprehensive industrial system that includes agro-food processing, food manufacturing, wine and beverage production, refined tea manufacturing, tobacco products, and more.

Modern Light Textile Industry

The modern light textile industry is a well-established and thriving sector in Hebei Province. It encompasses various sectors including leather and fur, furniture, paper, textile and clothing, plastic products, hardware and electrical appliances, arts and crafts, sporting goods, glass ceramics, and more. With a strong foundation, extensive coverage, and immense potential, this industry plays a crucial role in driving consumption, boosting export earnings, maintaining stable employment, and supporting rural communities.

High-end Equipment Industry

The high-end equipment industry is the second largest industry in Hebei Province, with operating income exceeding one trillion yuan. It has a strong foundation and covers a wide range of categories, forming a comprehensive industrial system that includes transportation equipment, energy equipment, engineering and special equipment, and intelligent equipment.

New Materials Industry

Leveraging a strong foundation in the raw material industry, the new materials sector has achieved significant growth and established robust technological capabilities and market advantages in high-end metal materials, electronic functional materials, and highperformance composite materials.

New-generation Information Technology Industry

Hebei province has seized the opportunity to develop the digital economy and has gained certain advantages in areas such as semiconductor materials and devices, new display technologies, applied electronics and software, and big data.

Bio-medicine

Hebei Province enjoys a strong foundation, a complete range of product categories, and a high concentration of businesses for its bio-medical industry. The province boasts distinctive competitive edges in areas like antibiotic active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), antibiotic intermediates, vitamins, bio-pharmaceuticals, bio-chemical medicines, and modern traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). It is the largest production hub in China for chemical active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and important Chinese medicinal materials (CMM).

New Energy Industry

Hebei Province is endowed with rich new energy resources. It has emerged as a major green power supply hub for the BeijingTianjin-Hebei region and has seen its wind power and photovoltaic (PV) power capacity grow by leaps and bounds. This growth has led to a continuous extension of the new energy industrial value chain within the province. Leading equipment manufacturing companies and supportive industrial projects are swiftly establishing presence, while platforms and policy frameworks supporting the development of the industry are constantly improving, all of which lay a solid foundation for the further expansion of the industry.





Grain and Edible Oil Industry

Hebei province is situated in the fertile agricultural area of the Huang-Huai-Hai region. It is one of China's major grain and edible oil production areas with overall capacity for grain and edible oil production ranking among the top in the country.

Vegetables Industry

Hebei Province's vegetable industry enjoys a large planting area and involves a large number of rural households. The industry plays an important role in boosting agricultural productivity and increasing rural incomes. As a leading province in vegetable production and sales in China, a key province for greenhouse-grown vegetables in Northern China, and the largest supplier of vegetables to Beijing and Tianjin, Hebei plays an important role in ensuring steady vegetable supply for daily consumption and emergency needs in China, especially in Beijing and Tianjin.

Fruits Industry

Hebei Province is the optimal area for growing deciduous fruit trees in Northern China. It also stands as a vital fruit production area and a leading fruit-producing province in China. The fruit industry plays an important role in optimizing the industry structure, increasing rural income, and boosting the local economy. It has emerged as a competitive industry that boosts agricultural productivity, an important industry that increases farmers' income, and a pivotal industry for Hebei's agricultural product exports.

Chinese Medicinal Materials (CMM) Industry

Hebei Province is a competitive production area of DaoDi CMMs (a concept that associates authenticity and quality with specific regions and production practices) as well as a long-time production and trading hub of CMMs in general. The CMM industry has emerged as a key regional industry, driving the adjustment of agricultural structure and increasing rural incomes. It stands out as a distinctive industry where Hebei enjoys competitive advantages.

Diary Industry

Hebei enjoys competitive advantages for its diary industry. The province has set up comprehensive industrial system covering the entire dairy industrial value chain from R&D, dairy cow breeding, forage cultivation to cow farming and dairy production, ranking among the top in China in terms of overall competitiveness.

Livestock and Poultry Industry

Hebei Province has realized the large-scale and market-oriented transformation, as well as industrialization of animal husbandry, serving as an important production base of livestock and poultry products across the country. At present, there are more than 12,000 livestock and poultry farms above designated size, and 158 leading enterprises featuring agricultural (livestock and poultry breeding) industrialization above the provincial level. Hebei has successfully formed large traditional pig breeding cities including Tangshan, Handan and Shijiazhuang, beef cattle breeding prime areas Bashang Grasslands, Yanshan-Taihang Mountain, and gathering areas Tangxian and Quyang County sheep fattening bases.





Modern Commercial And Trade Industry

Hebei's modern commercial and trade industry has developed a multi-tiered development pattern encompassing wholesale, retail, e-commerce, and cross-border e-commerce. It plays a crucial role in guiding production, expanding consumption, stimulating the market, ensuring livelihoods, and boosting employment.

Modern Logistics Industry

Leveraging its strategic geographical advantage of connecting the whole country, Hebei's logistics industry has achieved rapid growth, steadily enhancing its overall strength. It has demonstrated development advantages in areas such as port logistics, land-port logistics, and express logistics.

Cultural Tourism Industry

Leveraging its abundant natural and cultural resources, Hebei's cultural tourism industry has exhibited a steady recovery in consumer confidence, an accelerated pace of industry integration and innovation, and a sustained positive trend in production and operation.

Sports Industry

The ice and snow industry in Hebei is gradually evolving into a distinctive sector, while the sports manufacturing industry is accelerating its transformation and upgrading. Sports-related sectors such as fitness, competitions, performances, and education and training are experiencing rapid growth.

Financial Services Industry

Hebei has established a well-rounded and robust financial system, with a balanced presence of banking, securities, and insurance industries. This system accommodates both domestic and foreign institutions, offering a broad spectrum of services that contribute to the consistent reinforcement of its pivotal role within the industry.

We are endeavoring to create a top-notch market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment, and accelerate Hebei's transformation into a preferred destination for investment and entrepreneurship. This will provide entrepreneurs with a stronger sense of belonging, achievement, and fulfillment, as Hebei strives to usher in a new phase of accelerated economic development and a more beautiful Hebei.

