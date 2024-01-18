The Passing Of The Sultan Of Maguindanao Drew Thousands Of Sympathizers Around The World

(MENAFN- GetNews)







Video Link:

The death of Sultan Salem on the 4th of January 2024, has caused a great loss in the culture and leadership of the Sultanate of Maguindanao, being the peace champion and unifier of various tribes and cultural sectors not only in Mindanao but the whole nation.



The 25th Supreme Sultan of Maguindanao was loved and revered by so many Muslim and non- Muslim Filipinos and other nationalities. In his twelve years of reign as Sultan of Maguindanaw, being the successor of the late SULTAN ABDULAZIZ GUIWAN MASTURA KUDARAT IV , he was able to sustain the legacies of his father. Both Sultans had fought for the preservation of customary practices and traditions of their people.

Politicians, government officials, military, policemen, and even the elites and oligarchs considered him as a father figure and a friend. He blended with everyone, rich or poor, influential, or marginalized, and remained apolitical with unsullied reputation. Sultan Salem was a man of humility and dignity.

In a world full of corruption and deceit, he never abused his power and authority to enrich himself or his people.

Noteworthy, as well, one of his greatest achievements before he died was initiating a peace and cooperation agreement with different international kingdoms in Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria and among dignitaries, traditional and religious leaders from 20 countries, at the WCH Royal Summit , which was held last October 2023 in General Santos, Mindanao.

As a royal tradition, two Taazi'ah/ Kanduli were held in honor and respect for the departed Sultan. The 3rd day Tazzi'ah was held last January 8 in Cotabato city, while the 7th day was massively executed last January 14 in Lebak, the hometown of the royal clan (Mastura) in Sultan Kudarat.

Throng of mourners and sympathizers flooded both events including big personalities, royals, relatives, dignitaries, politicians, those whom the sultan have enthroned, the highlanders, his family and cabinet members. Among the principalities who came and paid their respect were:

1.





Municipality of Palembang

2.





Municipality of Kalamansig

3.





Municipality of Bagumbayan

4.





Municipality of Sultan Kudarat

5.





Municipality of Matanog

6.





Municipality of Sultan Mastura

7.





Municipality of Maitum

8.





Municipality of Kiamba

9.





Municipality of Maasin

10.





Municipality of Kabacan

11.





Municipality of Pikit

12.





Municipality of Pagalungan

13.





Municipality of Datu Odin Sinsuat

14.





Municipality of Datu Blah Sinsuat

15.





Municipality of Datu Abdullah Sangki

16.





Cotabato City

17.





General Santos City

18.





Municipality of Polomolok

19.





City of Marbel

20.





Municipality of Isulan

21.





Municipality of Parang

22.





Municipality of SKP

23.





Municipality of Lebak

24.





Municipality of Kalamansig

25.





Municipality of Labangan

26.





Officers and men of the 6th infantry Division KAMPILAN) PA AFP, Central Cotabato

Honored as Royal Man of Asia, Sultan Salem was survived by: Children : Datu Camarod Mastura and Bai Ispandjaria Mastura Sangki.

Siblings : Datu Nasrullah“Datu Dido” Mastura, Crown Prince- Datu Muamar“Datu Mama” Mastura, the newly enthroned as 26th Sultan of Magindanaw - HM Zulkarnain“Datunain” Mastura , Bai Salima -“Baiping” Mastura, Bai Mompong - Queen Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura and others (undisclosed names).

Grandchildren : Datu Zul Arvind Sharriege Ampatuan Mastura, Bai Shaigne Francine Ver-Quesza Ampatuan Mastura, Bai Allaine Ashley Ampatuan Mastura, Datu Reed Abdul Haffidh Mastura Sangki, Datu Izyan Hadee Mastura Sangki, Datu Fariz Al-Hakeem Mastura Sangki and Datu Zain Muiz Mastura Sangki.

Nephews and Nieces : (children of Datu Muamar) Datu Datu Bhang Mastura, Datu Benzarali Mastura, Jusol Asiquin Mastura, Hajar Mastura (sons of Baitolon Mastura) Datu Kamar, Datu Karodz, Datu Suharto.

Other relatives : Datu Faizal G. Karon, Raja Buayan Watamama Silongan, Datu Pendatun Mastura, Bai Putri Febraida Mastura Matalam, Raja Bai Jasma Mastura Karon, Bailaga Harjida Mastura Karon - nephews from Sultan Kudarat and Sultan Mastura,

Lebak, Kalamansig, Palambang, Maitum and all the MASTURAS CLAN.







Media Contact

Company Name: ROYAL MAHARLIKA

Contact Person: RM Admin

Email: Send Email

Phone: 8185145756

Country: Philippines

Website:

