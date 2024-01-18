Tango 7 Water Damage Is Proud To Expand To New Office Location In West Houston, Texas For Greater Local Houston Initiative

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Houston, TX - Tango 7 Water Damage is excited to announce its expansion with a new location at 17817 Farm to Market Rd 529 #120, Houston, TX 77084. This important step in our growth enables us to extend our reach, particularly in West Houston and surrounding areas.

Tango 7 Water Damage offers comprehensive services for water damage restoration, including handling mold remediation, fire damage restoration, and storm or flood damage. They emphasize quick response times, efficient repairs, and cost-effective solutions. The company's services focus on water extraction, cleaning, debris cleanup, and repairing leaks to prevent further damage. Tango 7 Water Damage stands out for its experienced specialists equipped to handle various water damage scenarios, aiming to restore properties to their original condition while addressing potential mold and structural issues.

Celebrating the opening of our new branch, Tango 7 Water Damage is connecting with the community through a significant initiative. We're proud to partner with Cypress Park High School's football team, contributing funds for the renovation of their football field and stadium seating. This reflects our commitment to not only restoring properties but also improving local facilities for students and community members alike.

Our dedication to delivering exceptional water damage restoration services for both residential and commercial clients remain steadfast. This expansion in West Houston enhances our ability to quickly respond to emergencies and assist clients in dealing with water damage challenges.

We are grateful to our loyal clients and partners for their ongoing support as we venture into this new phase. For details on our services or the grand opening, please reach out to us at our company website.

Media Contact

Company Name: Tango 7 Water Damage. Store: tango7_westhouston

Contact Person: Ray Sasser

Email: Send Email

Phone: (832) 981-4899

Address: 17817 Farm to Market Rd 529 #120

City: Houston

State: TX 77084

Country: United States

Website:

