Tango 7 Water Damage Expands Local Community Operations With New Sugar Land, Texas Office

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Sugar Land, TX - Tango 7 Water Damage proudly announces the opening of its new office at 4665 Sweetwater Blvd #110, Sugar Land, TX 77479. This pivotal expansion strengthens our ability to provide prompt and effective water damage restoration services to the Sugar Land community.

Tango 7 Water Damage is a specialized service provider offering comprehensive solutions for water damage restoration. Their services include repairing damage caused by water, storms, floods, mold, and fire. Emphasizing quick response, efficient repairs, and cost-effectiveness, they aim to minimize further damage and restore properties to their original state. Tango 7 also addresses issues like excess water removal, cleaning, debris clearance, mold detection and removal, and leak repair. They stand out for their trained technicians, prompt service, and dedication to thorough and affordable restoration work.

In celebration of this significant milestone, Tango 7 Water Damage is organizing an event to support homeless animals in Sugar Land, Texas. Demonstrating our commitment to the community and animal welfare, we are making a generous donation to Sugar Land Animal Services.

"We're excited to establish our new base in Sugar Land and make meaningful contributions to both its residents and the local animal population," said Ray Sasser, Founder at Tango 7 Water Damage. "Our expansion not only signifies our dedication to top-notch service but also to fostering community ties and making a positive difference."

Tango 7 Water Damage invites community members and partners in Sugar Land to participate in our grand opening celebration and support our charitable cause. We are committed to continuing our excellence in water damage restoration services, coupled with active engagement in philanthropic activities to benefit those in need.

For more details or media inquiries about Tango 7 Water Damage's new venture and community initiatives, please contact:

Media Contact

Company Name: Tango 7 Water Damage. Store: tango7_sugarland

Contact Person: Ray Sasser

Email: Send Email

Phone: (832) 981-7364

Address: 4665 Sweetwater Blvd #110

City: Sugar Land

State: TX 77479

Country: United States

Website:

