Cali Scolari To Portray Truus Oversteegen In New WW2 Drama ‘Teenage Girls Who Killed Nazis’

"Actress Cali Scolari, daughter of the late actors Emmy winner Peter Scolari and Kathy Trien, will play Truus Oversteegen, a teenage resistance fighter and Nazi assassin in the upcoming historical drama Teenage Girls Who Killed Nazis, directed by Timothy Hines and produced by Susan Goforth and Matt Silver. Pictured here: Cali Scolari as Mattie Wilde in the upcoming comedy movie The Wilde Girls."Cali Scolari is set to play one of the lead characters, Truus Oversteegen, in the upcoming film "Teenage Girls Who Killed Nazis," with Timothy Hines set to direct and producers Susan Goforth of Pendragon Pictures and Matt Silver helming the production. The movie depicts the remarkable story of three courageous young girls who resist the WW2 Nazi occupation by transporting refugees to safety, sabotaging Hitler's plans and becoming assassins, taking out despot Nazis and their collaborators.

Above: Cali Scolari recently graduated from the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and filmed the co-starring role of Mattie Wilde in Timothy Hines' comedy Western movie The Wilde Girls. Cali Scolari will now portray real-life teen resistance fighter Truus Oversteegen in Teenage Girls Who Killed Nazis.

Cali Scolari, daughter of the late Emmy winning actor Peter Scolari (known for "Girls," "Bosom Buddies," and "Newhart") and goddaughter to Marissa Jaret Winokur (Broadway's original Tracy in Hairspray) and Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, graduated with honors from the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. Cali previously worked with Timothy Hines and Susan Goforth of Pendragon Pictures when cast in one of the starring roles as Mattie Wilde in Timothy Hines' Western comedy film, "The Wilde Girls," which lensed last summer in the Pacific Northwest.



Feature Film Coming "Teenage Girls Who Killed Nazis":

“In her upcoming portrayal of Truus Oversteegen, Cali Scolari brings exceptional talent and dedication to the role,” Hines commends,“While working with Cali, her abilities are exceptional. Her remarkable performance and commitment to the character in The Wilde Girls showed me that I had my Truus right next to me this whole time.”



The Wilde Girls comedy Western movie Teaser Trailer:

Teenage Girls Who Killed Nazis explores the lives of Hannie Schaft, Freddie Oversteegen, and Truus Oversteegen, shedding light on their extraordinary bravery and sacrifice during the Nazi occupation of The Netherlands in WW2, as resistance fighters against Hitler, they worked tirelessly to combat the hatred and fascism of the Nazis.

Pendragon Pictures is a motion picture production company that makes enthralling, entertaining movies so good you'll watch them again and again.

