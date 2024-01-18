Kingspec Showcased Latest Gaming Storage And Memory Solutions At CES 2024

(MENAFN- GetNews) The Consumer Electronics Show(CES) was held in Las Vegas, USA, from January 9th to 12th, 2024. Shenzhen KingSpec Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. showcased consumer and industrial-grade storage and memory solutions at booth 52172 on the second floor of the Venice World Expo Center. During this exhibition, KingSpec has encountered many outstanding industry peers and technical enthusiasts, engaging in discussions about the latest storage solutions and storage trends together.







About CES

CES is a leading global technology exhibition that brings together the latest innovations and technological trends worldwide. During this exhibition, the audience was constantly present, and everyone was excited to browse the exhibits and exchange insights on technological innovation. Here, you can broaden your horizons.

Exhibition Highlight

At CES 2024, KingSpec showcased a variety of consumer-grade storage solutions.

High-speed Portable SSD-Z5

Z5 Portable SSD features a USB 3.2 Gen2×2 interface for a speedy 20Gbps transfer rate. It ranges from 512GB to 2TB and is housed in a durable metal casing with RGB LED lighting. The Type-C interface ensures versatility, making it compatible with PCs, laptops, and smartphones like the Vivo X Fold and Galaxy series. This lightweight, portable SSD can capture and store anytime and anywhere, saving time and effort.







Cool DDR4 RGB- Silver X

KingSpec released the latest DDR4 RGB gaming memory module, Silver X. This module boasts a frequency of up to 3600MHz and a capacity of up to 32GB. The Silver X seamlessly merges a sophisticated silver design with robust features and cool RGB LED lights, promising to elevate your computing experience to unprecedented levels.







Upcoming New Release- M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 2230 SSD

KingSpec also showcased our upcoming new product, M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 2230 SSD, at this exhibition. This eagerly anticipated product is set to be released soon. To get a sneak peek, please get in touch with us or follow our official website to gain the latest information.







About KingSpec

Established in 2007, KingSpec Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. is a global storage and memory solutions

provider. With brands like KingSpec and YANSEN

adhering to ISO 9001 quality standards, we offer a range of products,

including SSDs, DDR RAM, memory cards, hub enclosures, USB drives, and storage accessories. The independent R&D team and manufacturing capabilities enable us to provide customized storage solutions globally, successfully entering markets in Europe, North and South America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and East Asia.

Media Contact

Company Name: Shenzhen Kingspec Electronics Technology Co

Contact Person: Morffin

Email: Send Email

Phone: +8675526985379

Country: China

Website:

