Sunny Builders Group Leads San Diego County In Stone Retaining Wall Installation

San Diego, CA - Sunny Builders Group, San Diego's premier retaining wall company led by CEO Nadav Biderman, specializes in constructing high-quality stone walls across San Diego residential properties. From small garden borders to large structural supports, Sunny Builders leverages specialized masonry techniques and locally-sourced stone to build walls that impress.

“Properly designed and installed retaining walls control erosion, delineate space, and showcase landscapes,” said CEO Biderman.“Our exclusive stonework beautifies properties with natural, sustainable solutions.”

Signature retaining wall services from Sunny Builders Group include:

Structural Walls – Large reinforced walls using drainage aggregate and tiebacks to support changes in grade.

Decorative Borders – Enhance garden beds and pool areas with miniature rock walls laid by hand.

Outdoor Steps – Hand-set stone stairways and pathways to navigate yard elevations stylishly.

Pillar Features – Standalone dry-stack pillars create modern detail as steps, posts, or focal points.







Sunny Builders Group consults directly with San Diego County homeowners to determine the right retaining solutions from concept through construction. The company serves customers across cities like Encinitas, Carlsbad, and Escondido for stone wall installations large and small.

Get started on a new stone retaining wall project by contacting manager Sun Barak at (858) 888-1725 or online:

About Sunny Builders Group:

Led by CEO Nadav Biderman, Sunny Builders Group is a family-owned stonework company serving San Diego with specialized masonry skills, locally quarried rock, and sustainable landscaping solutions for over 15 years.

