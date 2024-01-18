Fountain Tech Rolls Out High-Quality Yet Competitively Priced Pond Aeration Systems And Outdoor Fountain Pumps

(MENAFN- GetNews) Fountain Tech is a leading distributor of superior yet affordable outdoor fountain pumps and pond aeration systems.

From its start, Fountain Tech has been offering quality pond products and professional services to customers who demand perfection. The company has become a go-to choice for those seeking quality

pond pumps for fountains . The entire outdoor fountain pump range that Fountain Tech rolls out virtually brings ponds to life.

The pond pump selection on offer has many models and designs, which are ideal for any sized outdoor space. In addition, the energy-efficient design of pumps and their easy installation altogether make the purchase even more rewarding for customers.

While talking about pond pumps in a recent interview, a spokesperson for Fountain Tech said,“Outdoor and indoor water pumps both help bring water from lower to higher levels. However, both these types have different advantages and outdoor water pumps come in handy in most cases. We strive to bring the best outdoor fountain pump range to our customers. The best part about our product range is that it is comprised of premium products and those that don't cost an arm and a leg. Some of the items are pricey because they are engineered scientifically to ensure durability and better performance. On the other hand, we have quality products designed to serve budget-conscious customers as well.”

Fountain Tech is also quite popular for its

pond aeration system

range that helps people maintain the beauty and health of their ponds.

Pond aeration is the most important thing that one should consider, as it is paramount for fish health and that of the pond itself. In the absence of aeration, fish mortality happens and the pond becomes stratified into layers of water.

When enough oxygen doesn't reach the bottom, it becomes too cold down there. Pond aeration systems add oxygen to the pond and help de-stratify by spreading oxygen evenly throughout.

The spokesperson added,“Without proper aeration, ponds become stagnant and full of unwanted algae growths and mosquitoes can become a big problem. This problem can be dealt with surface or bottom aeration, depending on the requirement. Surface aeration is the most common type, wherein a pump with a nozzle is suspended in the pond. As the pump churns the water, stratification is decreased and oxygen is spread in the layers. Bottom aeration serves best if the ponds are more than seven feet deep.”

Whichever type of aeration a pond requires, the Fountain Tech range can be of great help to all. Even for those who have much deeper ponds but require both decoration and aeration, the collection has ideal choices. For more information, customers can visit the company's website or talk to the customer service team to fulfill their custom requirements.

