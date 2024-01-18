First Upcoming US SPAC In 2024: Love & Health Files For US IPO

(MENAFN- GetNews) Love & Health Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong, officially filed to go public with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to list on Nasdaq under the stock code LLLLU.







(Public offering document:

)

Love & Health Limited was established in October 2023 as a blank check company with no defined acquisition target, registered in the Cayman Islands. Its sponsor is Waton Sponsor Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waton Financial Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Waton Financial").

Love & Health plans to raise US$50 million by offering 5 million units at a price of US$10 per unit through this IPO, where each unit includes 1 ordinary share and 1 right to receive 0.1 ordinary share upon completion of the initial business combination. Love & Health's CEO Kai Zhou also serves as Waton Financial's Chief Technology Officer. Chief Financial Officer and Director Huaxin Wen serves as Waton Financial's Chief Financial Officer.







It is worth mentioning that Mr. Zhou was recently selected for the Forbes 2023 30 Under 30 list in December 2023, and Mr. Wen has served as CFO for multiple US-listed companies and led over $1 billion de-SPAC projects.

In addition, according to the company's public information, a renowned US investor in the international investment field Jim Rogers was appointed as a non-executive director and a member of the board of advisors of Waton Financial.

His

knowledge and know-how

contribute to the strategic planning and decision-making of Waton Financial.

Contact information for Waton Financial's investment banking department and its SPAC Love & Health Limited is: Phone: +852 2853 1838; Email:

... ; Website:



Media Contact

Company Name: Waton Securities International Limited

Contact Person: Kai Zhou

Email: Send Email

Address: Suites 3605-06, 36th Floor, Tower 6, The Gateway

City: Harbour City

State: Kowloon

Country: HongKong

Website:

