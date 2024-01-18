Fastic Partners With Passio To Transform Fasting & Nutrition Tracking

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Menlo Park, California - January 17, 2024 - Passio, a leading innovator in the field of nutrition tracking, is thrilled to announce its launch with Fastic, the pioneering health and wellness company known for its cutting-edge fasting app. This collaboration promises to transform the way individuals manage their nutrition by introducing real-time food recognition technology into Fastic.

Passio has earned a reputation for its commitment to empowering users with the tools and insights needed to make informed nutrition choices and is already powering several healthcare and fitness applications, such as MyFitnessPal, Simple Life, and Vivante Health. With its Nutrition AI technology Passio aspires to become an invaluable resource for individuals seeking to optimize their nutrition and an AI partner for companies in health and fitness. Now, Passio and Fastic are ready to take fasting and nutrition tracking to the next level.

With Nutrition AI the Fastic app will allow users to effortlessly track their dietary intake by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. By simply aiming their phone at foods, Fastic users will be able to instantly identify food items and see comprehensive nutritional information, including calorie counts, macronutrient breakdowns, and more. This real-time feature reduces the need for manual input, streamlines the tracking process and enhances the user experience.

"We are extremely excited to support Fastic and bring Nutrition-AI to millions of their users," said Dr. Dmitiry Richard Starson, CEO of Passio. "Our mission at Passio is to empower visionary companies with the best-in-class AI tools. Together with Fastic we are combining the leading AI nutrition solution with a pioneering fasting application and I can't wait to see the impact on health and wellness we will achieve together."

Fastic, renowned for its commitment to promoting health and well-being, shares Passio's vision of empowering users to lead healthier lives. "Our technology is designed to simplify the wellness journey for individuals worldwide," said Tobias Boerner, CMO & Co-Founder of Fastic. "Through this collaboration, we're extending our reach and impact, enabling users to effortlessly track their nutrition with precision and ease."

The collaboration between Passio and Fastic is a significant step forward in the world of nutrition tracking and meal planning. Users can expect a seamless experience that combines real-time food recognition with its already successful fasting app to enhance the tracking experience.

About Passio:

Passio is a machine learning company spun out from SRI International and focused on mobile AI. Their Mobile AI Platform enables rapid development of AI/AR applications by providing ready-to-use mobile SDKs that create AI/AR-experiences right out of the box.

About Fastic:

Fastic is a renowned health and wellness company known for its fasting app, designed to promote well-being through intermittent fasting and mindful eating. Fastic's real-time food recognition technology is a testament to its dedication to simplifying the wellness journey for users worldwide.

