(MENAFN- GetNews) These often represent savings of up to 60%. Travelers can now search and book these fares directly on flybasis saving consumers hundreds to thousands of dollars, without the need to go through a travel agent.

Chicago, Illinois - January 17, 2024 - It was always possible to discover a cheaper airfare after an intense online search. Little does the public know that“Consolidator Fares” will help them save hundreds to thousands of dollars. FlyBasis makes it easy to find the best airfares on the market. Say goodbye to AI chatbots and hello to their human support team, reachable through phone, chat or email, anytime, anywhere.

Travelers can experience the freedom of no change fees and receive full refunds on tickets when canceled up to 7 days prior to departure. All payments are handled by authorize, the world's largest payment processor. They adhere to PCI, DSS, and GDPR regulations to ensure data protection.

Why FlyBasis is so sought after:



Book Whenever: No shady sales representatives pushing flyers to purchase a ticket. They can search as many times as they want and book when ready. They always recommend comparing their prices with those of the airlines directly.

Consolidator Agreements: They have consolidator agreements with 100+ airlines. The difference between Basis and others is that they are a unique, custom-built booking platform. It doesn't rely on a Global Distribution System, allowing for direct online bookings.

Human Support: Their costs are significantly lower than those of other consolidators due to their online booking system. This allows them to provide real human support , accessible 24/7/365 via email, Live Chat, and phone.

Wholesale Rates: Their ticket prices are as competitive as they come. Best of all, there's no corporate affiliation required. Anyone, anywhere can book a ticket directly on their website.

Ticket Flexibility: They will issue a full refund to the flyer's original payment method, provided they notify them at least 7 days before departure. Moreover, they never impose any change fees, although a fare difference may apply. Data Protection: All flyer's personal data is incredibly important to them, truly. If flyers ever have any questions, please contact .... They are compliant with GDPR, PCI, and DSS.



Experience the luxury of traveling in business class for the price of economy. FlyBasis is the future of discounted flights.

For complete information, visit:

