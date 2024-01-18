Empowering Women Through “Armed & Female II: Never An Easy Target” By Paxton Quigley

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Paxton Quigley's latest book, "Armed & Female II: Never an Easy Target ," challenges conventional narratives on women, self-defense, and firearms in a thought-provoking exploration of empowerment, safety, and responsible gun ownership.

In a world where disputes often escalate beyond words and statistics reveal alarming rates of gun violence, Quigley delves into the complex relationship between women and firearms. Drawing from personal experiences, extensive research, and a commitment to promoting safety, "Armed & Female II" serves as a guide for women navigating the landscape of self-defense.

Key Themes:

Quigley challenges preconceived notions about gun ownership, recounting her personal journey from skepticism to becoming a responsible gun owner. The book invites readers to reconsider their views on the intersection of nonviolence and self-defense.With a wealth of knowledge, Quigley introduces the Women's Empowerment Seminars, where over 7,000 women learned to handle handguns. The book highlights the transformative impact of education and training on overcoming fear and gaining control.Against the backdrop of a surge in gun purchases, especially among women, Quigley emphasizes the need for responsible gun regulation. She advocates for informed discussions that go beyond statistics, addressing the nuances of safety and individual empowerment."Armed & Female II" sheds light on the inseparable connection between gun violence and intimate partner violence. Quigley underscores the urgency of addressing this issue, as abusers with firearms are five times more likely to harm their victims.

About The Author

Paxton Quigley is a renowned advocate for safe gun ownership for women. Her bestselling book, "Armed and Female," laid the foundation for discussions on women and firearms. With "Armed & Female II ," Quigley continues to contribute to the dialogue on women's empowerment and self-defense.

Book Name: Armed & Female II

Author Name: Paxton Quigley

ISBN Number: 979-8387942594

