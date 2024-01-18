Tango 7 Water Damage Unveils New Local Office In League City, Texas: A Community Advancement In Restoration Services

(MENAFN- GetNews)





League City, TX - Tango 7 Water Damage proudly announces the opening of its new office at 260 Dickinson Ave, League City, TX 77573, marking a significant expansion of its services. This strategic development reflects our dedication to improving service offerings for clients in League City and the surrounding regions.

Tango 7 Water Damage is dedicated to serving the community by providing expert water damage restoration services. They focus on helping homeowners recover from water-related disasters, offering rapid and professional solutions for water damage, flood and storm restoration, mold remediation, and fire damage repair. Committed to community welfare, they strive for fast response to minimize further damage and costs. Their services include thorough water extraction, cleaning, debris removal, mold detection, and leak repair, aiming to restore homes efficiently and effectively.

Emphasizing our commitment to community engagement, Tango 7 Water Damage is commemorating the grand opening with a philanthropic gesture. We are privileged to contribute to League City Animal Control, supporting the care of homeless animals. Our donation aims to enhance the living conditions for these animals, assisting in their journey to finding forever homes and a brighter future.

"Our increased presence in League City symbolizes our eagerness to positively impact both the local community and its animal inhabitants," said Ray Sasser, Founder at Tango 7 Water Damage. "This expansion ushers in a new phase of growth, underlining our resolve to create significant, beneficial changes."

Tango 7 Water Damage extends an invitation to clients, business associates, and the League City community to join in the celebration of this key milestone and our shared dedication to charitable efforts.

Company Name: Tango 7 Water Damage. Store: tango7_leaguecity

Contact Person: Ray Sasser

Email: Send Email

Phone: (832) 621-4288

Address: 260 Dickinson Ave

City: League City

State: TX 77573

Country: United States

Website:

