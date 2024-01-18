The Tried & Tested Recipe For Securing A Board Seat: The Veblen Director Programme

(MENAFN- GetNews) Veblen Director Programme is an advanced executive program designed to help women, entrepreneurs, and underrepresented individuals advance their careers by joining boards and gaining access to premium quality executive education.

As inflation soars, more and more professionals across varied industries and niches are looking to supplement their financials with side incomes. Board seats offer this. They are highly coveted positions providing exceptional opportunities, both connections and income-wise, but most people find them unreachable. This might have been the case until Callum Laing, a serial entrepreneur with close to three decades in the business space launched The Veblen Director Programme .



Designed as a comprehensive system that promotes diversity and fuels ambition, The Veblen Director Programme is an educational hub and community of both long-term and soon-to-be board members. By meshing these“ingredients”, Mr. Laing has created a“boardroom blueprint” – an innovative, forward-thinking approach to guiding ambitious talent toward securing their first board seat.



The concept behind Veblen Director Programme is based on empowering the participants with knowledge, connections, and tools required to earning their first seat. From personal interviews and start-to-finish guidance to inclusions in accountability groups with similar desires and ambitions, Veblen Director Programme offers a comprehensive, step by step experience for newcomers.



The uniqueness of the Veblen Director Programme lies in a far-reaching network of board members helming high-profile companies, corporations, and organizations across the globe. They have, and continue to create, the entirety of content available in the program to ensure all up-and-coming board directors have insights into how Boards think, what they need, and what they want from new members.

Nothing is theoretical, it is all based on real, practical needs.

The company's spokesperson underscored that the program's content comprises objective, impact-driven guidelines and advice based on the wealth of experience shared across prominent board members in its network, stating the following:

“We have more than a dozen experts that we have brought in to show you how you can become the best possible Board director. This content is no-nonsense and won't always be what you want to hear, but it is what you need to hear to become a great board director. More expert content is being added all the time as we get real time feedback from Boards about what challenges they are currently facing,” the company's spokesperson said.



Dedicated focus groups are formed to help both immediate newcomers and existing Vebleners struggling with specific aspects of being a Board director. This way, they can hone their skills and overcome any obstacle in their path, whether it be personal branding, understanding the nuances of investor relations, or the basics of board governance.



Veblen Director Programme is the only platform of its kind to offer a guarantee on results. According to Mr. Laing, 60% of attendees who joined the program have managed to secure at least one board seat within six months of joining.



Callum Laing is currently gearing up for the launch of his fourth book underscoring the principles supporting the Veblen Director Programme titled“Boardroom Blueprint – Get a Board Seat & Accelerate Your Career in Under a Year”, set for release in the Q2 2024.



More information about Veblen Director Programme is available on the company's official website .



