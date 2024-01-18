Over 40 Years Of Smiles: Kherani Dental At Aspen Welcomes New Patients

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Kherani Dental at Aspen, located in Calgary, AB, boasts over 40 years of experience and is dedicated to offering professional dentistry in a modern setting. The clinic, equipped with a compassionate and friendly team, is now open to new patients.

The family dental care provided at Kherani Dental at Aspen is characterized by high-quality services in a contemporary atmosphere. With a commitment to serving as a lifelong dental home, the clinic offers convenient scheduling options and comprehensive dental services . The dedicated team ensures a warm welcome and aims to make every visit comfortable and pleasant. Led by Dr. Shamshudin Kherani DDS, FAGD, MICCMO, the clinic combines art and science to create smiles that clients will love.

Services at Kherani Dental at Aspen include:

1. Invisalign / Orthodontics: Discreetly straighten your smile without the hassle of traditional braces with Invisalign aligner therapy.

2. Dental Crowns: Improve the functionality and appearance of damaged, discolored, or misshapen teeth with natural-looking dental crowns.

3. Dental Cleanings: The clinic offers convenient and comfortable dental checkups and routine teeth cleanings with a friendly team and a state-of-the-art office.

4. Cosmetic Dentistry: Achieve a brilliant white smile with cosmetic dentistry services provided by the experienced team at Kherani Dental at Aspen.

5. Emergency Dentist: Receive prompt and effective emergency dental care when you need it the most.

6. Dental Implants: Experience convenient and comfortable visits for dental checkups and routine teeth cleanings with the friendly team at Kherani Dental at Aspen.

7. Restorative Dentistry: Improve oral health with restorative dentistry services provided to patients across Calgary.

The clinic's team, comprising qualified and experienced professionals such as Angela Tomsha (RDA), Brandy (RDH), Darcy (Treatment Coordinator), Taylor (Dental Assistant), Dr. Shamshudin Kherani (DDS, FAGD, MICCMO), Dr. Mozhgan Naseh (DDS), Donna (Hygiene Coordinator), and Shealyn (Dental Hygienist), work collaboratively to deliver the best possible care to patients.

For those looking for a dentist in Calgary, Kherani Dental at Aspen invites new patients to experience a dental journey focused on lasting, functional, and aesthetically pleasing results.



For more information visit their website and check out their reviews here.

BUSINESS INFORMATION

Kherani Dental at Aspen

+14032630055

339 Aspen Glen Landing SW Suite 228, Calgary, AB T3H 0N6, Canada

Media Contact

Company Name: Kherani Dental at Aspen

Contact Person: Dr. Shamshudin Kherani

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 403-263-0055

Address: 339 Aspen Glen Landing SW Suite 228

City: Calgary

State: Alberta

Country: Canada

Website:

