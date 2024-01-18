Smile With Confidence: Pier Dental Centre Welcomes North Vancouver To Gentle, Comprehensive Care

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Pier Dental Centre, situated in the heart of North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighborhood, extends a warm welcome to the community. Comprising dedicated dentists, hygienists, and staff, the center is on a mission to provide comprehensive dental health solutions in a clean, convenient, gentle, and caring environment.

Under the leadership of lead dentist Dr. Robert Cegielski DMD, Pier Dental Centre has been a trusted partner for over 15 years, committed to delivering comprehensive and gentle dental care . Dr. Cegielski is renowned for his compassionate and comprehensive approach, aiming to ensure patient satisfaction and a spa-like dental experience.

Services at Pier Dental Centre include:

1. Dental Implants: Offering a permanent solution to missing teeth, seamlessly blending with the natural smile.

2. Tooth Extractions: Expert and painless extraction procedures, including wisdom teeth removal for quick and comfortable recovery.

3. Root Canals: Precise and pain-free root canal procedures to save teeth from infection and potential loss.

4. Invisalign: Discreet orthodontic treatment for aligned teeth without the inconvenience of traditional braces.

5. Whitening: Professional-grade teeth whitening at the dentist's office for a brighter, more attractive smile.

6. Prevention: Regular dental checkups essential for maintaining oral health, preventing dental problems, and ensuring proper oral hygiene.

7. Emergency: Same-day appointments for emergency dental care to address immediate relief from pain, swelling, and dental trauma.

Pier Dental Centre takes pride in its personalized, patient-centered service, ensuring comprehensive private dental care without outsourcing procedures to specialists. The team's combined knowledge, experience, and specializations enable them to make personalized care decisions for each patient, aligning with expectations, comfort, and overall oral health.

The clinic utilizes state-of-the-art equipment, including digital x-rays with minimal radiation, specialized diagnostic tools, laser dentistry for less discomfort, and an iTero scanner for a 5D view into oral anatomy without sticky impressions. Sedation dentistry is also offered for patients with dental anxiety.

Pier Dental Centre invites new patients, promising a comfortable, comprehensive oral care experience. Located just steps away from the Seabus terminal, the clinic caters to Lower Lonsdale, North Vancouver, downtown Vancouver, and West Vancouver areas.



Explore more about the clinic and its services on their website and see their reviews here.



