(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"As per DelveInsight, the Congestive Heart Failure Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the rise in the number of cases of Congestive Heart Failure and the launch of new therapies in the market.

DelveInsight's " Congestive Heart Failure Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Congestive Heart Failure market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Congestive Heart Failure drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Congestive Heart Failure treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Congestive Heart Failure: An Overview

Heart Failure (HF) is also known as congestive HF. It is also bifurcated as left-side HF (when the heart is unable to pump enough oxygen in the blood to the body) and right-side HF (when the heart is unable to fill itself with enough blood). Another term for HF is cor pulmonale which means that right-side HF is caused by high blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries and right ventricle.



Some people face the problem of HF when the heart has trouble pumping enough blood to support other organs in the body. Some people have a hardening and stiffening of the heart muscle themself, which blocks or reduces blood flow toward the heart. HF initially causes shortness of breath and fatigue (tiredness) and the right side may further cause fluid to build up in the feet, ankles, legs, liver, abdomen, and the veins in the neck.

Congestive Heart Failure Market Key Facts



The total market size of Congestive Heart Failure in the 7MM was approximately USD 6,000 million in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023-2032).

The expanded approval of Jardiance is anticipated to rule over Entresto and Farxiga in the HFpEF segment.

Congestive Heart Failure cases are maximum found in the age group of 75–84 years, i.e., approximately 1.6 million in the US.

According to secondary findings, about 1.2 million people in Germany suffer from heart failure, and HF is present in about 13–29% of all patients with acute ischemic stroke. Japanese men smoke cigarettes at twice the rate of American men and have higher cholesterol and higher blood pressure, yet they have about 30% the rate of heart disease as in the US.







Congestive Heart Failure Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Congestive Heart Failure pipeline therapies . It also thoroughly assesses the Congestive Heart Failure market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Congestive Heart Failure drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Congestive Heart Failure Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Congestive Heart Failure epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Congestive Heart Failure epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Congestive Heart Failure Epidemiology, Segmented as -



Total prevalent cases of Congestive Heart Failure

Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Congestive Heart Failure

Gender-specific prevalence of Congestive Heart Failure

Age-specific prevalence of Congestive Heart Failure

New York Heart Association (NYHA) class-specific diagnosed prevalence of Congestive Heart Failure

The diagnosed prevalence of heart failure with ejection fraction Diagnosed prevalence of heart failure associated with comorbidities

Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Congestive Heart Failure market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Congestive Heart Failure market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares Congestive Heart Failure drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Congestive Heart Failure pipeline development activities . It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Congestive Heart Failure companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Learn How the Congestive Heart Failure Market Will Evolve and Grow by 2032 @



Congestive Heart Failure Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include

Some of the key companies in the Congestive Heart Failure Market include Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Cytokinetics, AstraZeneca, Mesoblast, Bayer, Novo Nordisk, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, scPharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Tenax Therapeutics, BioCardia, Eli Lilly and Company, and others.



Emerging and Marketed Congestive Heart Failure Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



ENTRESTO: Novartis

JARDIANCE: Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly

KERENDIA (finerenone): Bayer MOUNJARO (tirzepatide): Eli Lilly and Company

And Many Others

Download the Sample Report to Learn More About the Key Companies and Emerging Therapies @

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Congestive Heart Failure Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Congestive Heart Failure Market Overview at a Glance

5. Congestive Heart Failure Disease Background and Overview

6. Congestive Heart Failure Patient Journey

7. Congestive Heart Failure Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Congestive Heart Failure Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Congestive Heart Failure Treatment

11. Congestive Heart Failure Marketed Therapies

12. Congestive Heart Failure Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Congestive Heart Failure Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Congestive Heart Failure Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Congestive Heart Failure Companies Active in the Market

17. Congestive Heart Failure Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Congestive Heart Failure Market

19. Congestive Heart Failure Market Drivers

20. Congestive Heart Failure Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

Request the Sample PDF to Learn More About the Key Offerings of the Report @









About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Other Trending Healthcare Reports by DelveInsight

BRAF-Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Market

"BRAF-Mutant Metastatic Melanoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the BRAF-Mutant Metastatic Melanoma market size, share, trends, and growth analysis in the seven major markets (i.e. the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan. Moreover, it also covers the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the BRAF-Mutant Metastatic Melanoma market.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Shruti Thakur

Email: Send Email

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

