(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"As per DelveInsight, the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the rise in the number of cases of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis and the launch of new therapies in the market.

DelveInsight's " Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB): An Overview

Non‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) is a chronic, progressive respiratory disorder characterized by irreversibly and abnormally dilated airways, persistent cough, excessive sputum production, and recurrent pulmonary infections. NCFB often coexists with other respiratory conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The changes in the bronchial walls may occur due to chronic inflammation secondary to recurrent or chronic infections in the lung, but often the exact cause is not identified. Symptoms vary from intermittent episodes of respiratory infections with excessive mucus production to chronic symptoms with persistent daily expectoration of purulent sputum.

Prevalence of CF (Cystic fibrosis) is reported to be higher in males, while females surpass males in NCFB. However, the prevalence of NCFB is reported to be higher in males when aged ≥65 years. The precise prevalence of NCFB is difficult to determine because estimates vary among populations. However, studies report a prevalence ranging from 486 to 1106 per 100,000 persons with an incidence that appears to be rising, particularly in women and older individuals. (Maselli et al., 2017)

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Market Key Facts



In 2022, antibiotics were the most prescribed medication across the US, followed by bronchodilators and steroids. Though the revenue will decline, antibiotics will maintain dominance among the current therapy classes throughout the study period.

Among EU4 and the UK countries, the UK accounts for the maximum market size in 2022, while France occupies the bottom of the ladder in 2022.

The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis in the United States was around 368,200+ cases in 2022.

In the US, females diagnosed with Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis are higher in number than males. In 2022, cases of Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis among females were approximately 242,300+, while among the male population, there were approximately 125,900+ NCFB cases. These numbers are expected to rise during the study period. According to DelveInsight estimates, in EU4 and the UK, the prevalence of moderate cases of Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis is the highest, followed by mild Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis and severe Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis cases.









Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis pipeline therapies . It also thoroughly assesses the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Epidemiology, Segmented as -



Diagnosed prevalent cases of Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis in the 7MM

Gender-specific cases of Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis in the 7MM

Severity-specific cases of Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis in the 7MM

Etiology-associated cases of Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis in the 7MM Microbiology of Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis patients in the 7MM

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market uptake by drugs , patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis pipeline development activities . It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Learn How the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Will Evolve and Grow by 2032 @



Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Therapeutics Analysis

When a specific disorder is found to cause bronchiectasis, disease management should primarily be directed at the underlying cause. Non‐cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis management is aimed at preventing disease progression and improving quality of life by reducing symptoms and exacerbations.



Treatment is based on breaking the vicious cycle using mucoactive treatments and airway clearance techniques (ACTs) to enhance mucus clearance, inhaled or oral antibiotic therapy to reduce chronic bronchial infection, anti-inflammatory therapies to decrease associated inflammation, bronchodilator therapy, surgery, and pulmonary rehabilitation. Many treatment options for non-CF bronchiectasis are derived from the treatment regimens developed for cystic fibrosis.

Several major pharma and biotech companies are actively engaged in developing therapies for Non‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. Notably, Insmed Incorporated stands out among them, with Non‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis drug candidates advancing to the most advanced stage, specifically phase III of clinical trials. This emphasizes the collective efforts of these companies in addressing the medical challenges associated with Non‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, with Insmed Incorporated at the forefront of clinical advancements in this therapeutic domain.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include



Insmed Incorporated

AstraZeneca

Zambon

CSL Behring

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Boehringer Ingelheim

Armata Pharmaceuticals

Renovion

Sol Aero Med Haisco Pharmaceutical

And Many Others

Emerging and Marketed Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



Brensocatib: Insmed/AstraZeneca

Benralizumab: AstraZeneca

HSK31858: Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. CSL 787: CSL Behring

And Many More

Download the Sample Report to Learn More About the Key Companies and Emerging Therapies @

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Overview at a Glance

5. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Disease Background and Overview

6. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Patient Journey

7. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Treatment

11. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Marketed Therapies

12. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Companies Active in the Market

17. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market

19. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Drivers

20. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

Request the Sample PDF to Learn More About the Key Offerings of the Report @









About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Other Trending Healthcare Reports by DelveInsight

Hepatitis D Market

"Hepatitis D Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hepatitis D market size, share, trends, and growth analysis in the seven major markets (i.e. the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan. Moreover, it also covers the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the Hepatitis D market.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Shruti Thakur

Email: Send Email

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

