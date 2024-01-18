(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"As per DelveInsight, the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the increasing prevalent population and awareness of CIDP patients in the 7MM. Along with these, the development of advanced technologies and innovative therapies will also give robust growth to the market.

DelveInsight's " Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP): An Overview

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by progressive weakness and impaired sensory function in the legs and arms mainly caused by damage to the myelin sheath of the peripheral nerves. It is an acquired peripheral neuropathy due to an autoimmune attack of peripheral nerve myelin. Myelin is the main target of the condition, in which patients present with weakness, numbness, and sensory ataxia.

Although the precise origin of CIDP is uncertain, there are several signs that suggest it is an autoimmune condition. When the body's natural defenses (antibodies and lymphocytes) against invading pathogens suddenly start attacking perfectly healthy tissue, it results in autoimmune diseases. Recent research has identified antibodies that induce uncommon forms of CIDP (neurofascin 155 and contactin 1) by attacking peripheral nerve components.

The progression of CIDP varies greatly from patient to patient. Some patients may experience a CIDP episode followed by spontaneous recovery, while others may experience several episodes with partial recovery in between relapses. It is advised to begin therapy as soon as possible to avoid the loss of nerve axons since the condition is a curable cause of acquired neuropathy. Prednisone and other corticosteroids are used to treat CIDP, either alone or in conjunction with immunosuppressant medications. The use of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) and plasmapheresis (plasma exchange) is successful.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market Key Facts



The total CIDP prevalent population in the 7MM was 45,200+ in 2019 and is expected to rise by 2032.

As per the estimate, the United States accounts for the highest cases (approximately 65%) of total CIDP cases as compared to EU5, and Japan.

The overall prevalence of typical CIDP was higher as compared to atypical CIDP and is subject to increase rapidly in the coming years. In 2019, prevalent cases of typical and atypical CIDP in the US varied from 11,500+ and 10,900+ respectively. Among the European 5 countries, France had the highest CIDP prevalent population with 3,800 cases, followed by Germany and the UK. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent CIDP population of 1,900 in 2019.







Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Epidemiology, Segmented as -



Total Prevalent Pool of CIDP

Gender-specific Prevalent Pool of CIDP

Clinical Subtype-based (Typical/Atypical)



Diagnosed Prevalent Pool of CIDP Age-specific Prevalent Pool of CIDP

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy market uptake by drugs , patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy pipeline development activities . It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Therapeutics Analysis

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is a relatively rare, treatable, peripheral nerve disorder of an autoimmune basis. The primary goal of CIDP treatment is to reduce symptoms of weakness, sensory loss, imbalance, and pain along with improving functional status (such as reducing disability and handicap).

The current treatments used on patients with CIDP have some limitations because they are expensive, it is challenging to find the right therapeutic window to balance effectiveness with adverse events (AEs) when using corticoids and immunosuppressive agents, the disease itself is heterogeneous, and some patients are resistant to common medications or develop non-responders over time. Therefore, there is a huge unmet need in the CIDP for drug development.

Several major pharma and biotech companies are actively involved in developing therapies for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy. Notably, Takeda stands out among them, with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy drug candidates advancing to the most advanced stage, specifically phase III of clinical trials.



Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include

Some of the key companies in the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market include Takeda, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Immunovant, UCB S.A., GeNeuro, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, Bioasis Technologies, Inc., CSL Behring, Grifols, Kedrion Biopharma, Nihon Pharmaceutical, LFB, Teijin Pharma, OctaPharma, Shire, UCB Biopharma, MedDay Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Argenx, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, and many others.

Emerging and Marketed Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



HYQVIA: Shire/ Takeda

Rozanolixizumab: UCB S.A.

Temelimab: GeNeuro SA

GGS-CIDP: Teijin Pharma

Newgam: OctaPharma MD-1003: MedDay Pharmaceuticals

And Many Others

