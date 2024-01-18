(MENAFN- GetNews)





As per DelveInsight, the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the rise in the number of cases of NMOSD and the expected launch of the pipeline therapies such as BAT4406F, RC18, HBM9161, Satralizumab (US and EU) and others in the market.

The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD): An Overview

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), also known as Devic disease, is a chronic disorder of the brain and spinal cord dominated by inflammation of the optic nerve (optic neuritis) and inflammation of the spinal cord (myelitis). Classically, it was felt to be a monophasic illness, consisting of episodes of inflammation of one or both optic nerves and the spinal cord over a short period of time (days or weeks) but, after the initial episode, no recurrence. It is now recognized that most patients satisfying the current criteria for NMOSD experience repeated attacks separated by periods of remission. The interval between attacks may be weeks, months, or years. In its early stages, NMOSD may be confused with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Greater than 95% of patients with NMOSD report no relatives with the disease, but approximately 3% report having other relatives with the condition. There is a strong association with a personal or family history of autoimmunity, which is present in 50% of cases. NMOSD is regarded as an autoimmune disease, though the exact cause of the autoimmunity is unknown.

For acute attacks, the standard treatment is high-dose intravenous corticosteroids, typically methylprednisolone. Plasma exchange may be effective in patients who experience acute severe attacks that do not respond to intravenous corticosteroids. For long-term suppression of the disease, a variety of immunosuppressive drugs are regarded by many clinicians as first-line therapy Symptom treatment may also involve the use of low doses of carbamazepine to control paroxysmal (sudden) tonic spasms that often occur during attacks of NMOSD and antispasticity agents to treat long term complication of spasticity that frequently develops in those with permanent motor deficits.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Market Key Facts



According to the Orphanet, NMO has a worldwide distribution and estimated prevalence of 1-2/100,000.



According to the“National Organization for Rare Disorders”, The prevalence of NMOSD is approximately 1-10 per 100,000 individuals and seems to be similar worldwide, although somewhat higher rates have been reported in countries with a higher proportion of individuals of African ancestry.

As per the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Individuals of any age may be affected,

but typically NMOSD, especially cases seropositive for AQP4-IgG, occurs in late middle-aged women. Women, especially those with AQP4-IgG, are four or five times more likely to be affected than men by the recurring (relapsing) form. According to the“Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association”, NMOSD can affect children as young as 3 years and adults as old as 90 years. The onset of NMOSD varies from childhood to adulthood, and the average age of onset is about 40.







Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder pipeline therapies . It also thoroughly assesses the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Epidemiology, Segmented as -



Total Prevalent Cases of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder in 7MM (2019–2032)

Gender-specific Prevalence of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder in 7MM (2019–2032)

Age-specific Prevalence of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder in 7MM (2019–2032)

Diagnosed Cases of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder in 7MM (2019–2032) NMO-IgG Diagnosed Cases of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder in 7MM (2019–2032)

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market uptake by drugs , patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder pipeline development activities . It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Therapeutics Analysis

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) is a heterogeneous but well-defined clinical entity, distinct from other neurologic and systemic inflammatory diseases, and treatment is poised for expansion. Treatment of NMO includes both the management of acute attacks and the prevention of future exacerbations. The goal of acute therapy is to minimize irreversible damage and accelerate recovery. Preventative therapy should lower the frequency and severity of future exacerbations.

Several major pharma and biotech companies are actively involved in developing therapies for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD). Notably, RemeGen stands out among them, with NMOSD drug candidates progressing to the most advanced stage, specifically phase III of clinical trials. This highlights the dedication of these companies to advancing potential treatments for NMOSD, with RemeGen at the forefront of clinical development in addressing this neurological disorder.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include

Some of the major pharma and biotech giants such as RemeGen, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Reistone Biopharma, Nihon Pharmaceutical, Harbour BioMed, Bio-Thera Solutions, Abide Therapeutics, Bionure, TG Therapeutics, ENDECE, Boston Pharmaceuticals, NovelMed, and others are actively working in the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Market.



Emerging and Marketed Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



Telitacicept: RemeGen

Ravulizumab: Alexion Pharmaceuticals

SHR1459: Reistone Biopharma

BAT4406F: Bio-Thera Solutions

HBM9161: Harbour BioMed ARN-6039: Boston Pharmaceuticals

And Many Others

