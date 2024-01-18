(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"As per DelveInsight, the Pyelonephritis Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the rise in the number of cases of Pyelonephritis and the launch of new therapies in the market.

DelveInsight's " Pyelonephritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Pyelonephritis market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Pyelonephritis drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Pyelonephritis treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Pyelonephritis: An Overview

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Pyelonephritis (Kidney infection) is an infection of the kidney that most often occurs when a urinary tract infection spreads beyond the bladder to the ureters and kidneys.

The most common cause of the disease is bacterial infection, and based on the severity it is classified into acute and chronic pyelonephritis. The main cause of acute pyelonephritis is gram-negative bacteria, the most common being Escherichia coli. Other gram-negative bacteria that cause acute pyelonephritis include Proteus, Klebsiella, and Enterobacter. Acute pyelonephritis can be further subdivided into uncomplicated and complicated pyelonephritis.

Reflux-associated chronic pyelonephritis is the most common form and occurs when there is a reflux of urine from the bladder, resulting in kidney scarring. Obstructive chronic pyelonephritis occurs from recurrent episodes of kidney infection that result from distal obstruction. The common symptoms of pyelonephritis are fever, chills, cloudy dark bloody, or foul-smelling urine, frequent and painful urination, nausea, and vomiting.

Pyelonephritis Market Key Facts



A population-based study of acute pyelonephritis (APN) in the United States found overall annual rates of 15–17 cases per 10,000 females and 3–4 cases per 10,000 males (Czaja, Scholes, Hooton, & Stamm, 2007).

Approximately 20–35% of females experience an episode of APN in their lifetime (Clementi, 2015).



An estimated one in 830 people in the UK experience pyelonephritis every year, and females are six times more likely to experience the infection than males. According to a Japanese study, pyelonephritis is one of the causes of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and among all the major causes of ESRD, age-adjusted incidence rates for men have always been higher than those for women. However, the sex ratio was relatively low for pyelonephritis, averaging to be 1.07 (Wakai et al., 2004).







Pyelonephritis Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Pyelonephritis pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Pyelonephritis market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Pyelonephritis drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Pyelonephritis Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Pyelonephritis epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Pyelonephritis epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Pyelonephritis Epidemiology, Segmented as -



Total Incidence of Pyelonephritis in the 7MM (2019–2032)

Gender-specific Incidence of Pyelonephritis in the 7MM (2019–2032)

Treatable Cases of Pyelonephritis in the 7MM (2019-2032) Incidence of Pyelonephritis by Causative Agents (E. coli, Enterobacteriaceae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and others) in the 7MM (2019–2032)

Pyelonephritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Pyelonephritis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Pyelonephritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Pyelonephritis drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Pyelonephritis pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Pyelonephritis companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Learn How the Pyelonephritis Market Will Evolve and Grow by 2032 @



Pyelonephritis Therapeutics Analysis

Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that commonly begins in the bladder and moves upstream to one or both of the kidneys. In rare cases, kidney infections can lead to serious health problems, but quick treatment prevents most complications.

Antimicrobial agents are useful for the treatment of pyelonephritis. Antimicrobial selection and route of administration are guided by local microbial resistance patterns and the ability of the patient to take and retain oral agents. Children who are suspected of having pyelonephritis are started empirically on antibiotics effective against the usual pathogens for their clinical condition.

Oral drugs such as fluoroquinolones (ciprofloxacin (Cipro), and moxifloxacin), trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX/Bactrim and others), amoxicillin, ampicillin, sulfonamides, and nitrofurantoin are useful in the management of pyelonephritis. Parenteral doses of the ceftriaxone, fluoroquinolones, gentamicin, and aztreonam are also used.

In November 2019, the US FDA approved Fetroja (cefiderocol), an antibacterial drug for the treatment of patients 18 years of age or older with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis caused by the following susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms: Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Proteus mirabilis, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Enterobacter cloacae complex, in patients 18 years of age or older who have limited or no alternative treatment options.

Several major pharma and biotech companies are actively engaged in developing therapies for Pyelonephritis. Notably, Wockhardt stands out among them, with Pyelonephritis drug candidates advancing to the most advanced stage, specifically Phase III of clinical trials. This underscores the commitment of these companies to advancing potential treatments for Pyelonephritis, with Wockhardt leading the way in the progression of clinical development for this medical condition.

Pyelonephritis Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include



Wockhardt

Sinovent

EntasisTherapeutics

MelintaTherapeutics

Spero Therapeutics

Allecra Therapeutics

VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals Nabriva Therapeutics

And Many Others

Emerging and Marketed Pyelonephritis Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



WCK-5222: Wockhardt

XNW 4107: Sinovent

ETX2514SUL: Entasis Therapeutics

Contepo: Nabriva Therapeutics

Tebipenem HBr (SPR994): Spero Therapeutics

Cefepime-Enmetazobactam/AAI101: Allecra Therapeutics Cefepime/taniborbactam: VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals

And Many Others

Download the Sample Report to Learn More About the Key Companies and Emerging Therapies @

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Pyelonephritis Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Pyelonephritis Market Overview at a Glance

5. Pyelonephritis Disease Background and Overview

6. Pyelonephritis Patient Journey

7. Pyelonephritis Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Pyelonephritis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Pyelonephritis Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Pyelonephritis Treatment

11. Pyelonephritis Marketed Therapies

12. Pyelonephritis Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Pyelonephritis Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Pyelonephritis Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Pyelonephritis Companies Active in the Market

17. Pyelonephritis Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Pyelonephritis Market

19. Pyelonephritis Market Drivers

20. Pyelonephritis Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

Request the Sample PDF to Learn More About the Key Offerings of the Report @









About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Other Trending Healthcare Reports by DelveInsight

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market

"Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hepatorenal Syndrome market size, share, trends, and growth analysis in the seven major markets (i.e. the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan. Moreover, it also covers the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the Hepatorenal Syndrome market.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Shruti Thakur

Email: Send Email

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

