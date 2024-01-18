(MENAFN- GetNews)
“Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Asthma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Asthma market trends in the 7MM.
DelveInsight's “Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Asthma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Asthma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
To Know in detail about the Asthma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Asthma Market Forecast
Some of the key facts of the Asthma Market Report:
In 2022, the asthma market size in the United States contributed to a total of USD 13.3 billion within the 7MM (Seven Major Markets). The forecast indicates an anticipated growth in the asthma market size across the 7MM during the forecast period, driven by the potential introduction of new therapies. The market size in the United Kingdom reached USD 1,295 million in 2022, marking the highest figure, whereas Spain reported the lowest market size with an estimated share of around USD 464 million in the same year. The patent protection for the syringe formulation of XOLAIR in the United States and Europe is anticipated to conclude between 2024 and 2025. Currently, there is no presence of generic competition in either the United States or the European Union. CINQAIR possesses biological exclusivity in the United States until 2028 and is granted regulatory exclusivity in Europe until 2026. The collective number of diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma in the 7MM was approximated to be 55 million cases in 2022. Among these cases, the adult population had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases, and this number is anticipated to rise by 2032. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2022, asthma represents a significant non-communicable disease impacting individuals across various age groups, with children being particularly susceptible. It stands as the most prevalent chronic ailment among children. In 2019, approximately 262 million individuals were affected by asthma, resulting in 455,000 deaths . In February 2022, Honeywell disclosed a business collaboration with AstraZeneca aimed at the development and introduction of advanced respiratory inhalers. These inhalers are designed to utilize propellants with near-zero global warming potential (GWP) for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Key Asthma Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, AB Science, Areteia Therapeutics, ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Pieris Pharma, Sanofi, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Genentech Research, Roche, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Avalo Therapeutics, 4D Pharma plc, Sterna Biologicals, Cipla Ltd., Global United Pharmaceutical Corporation, Ossium Health, Inc., SinoMab BioScience Ltd, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Amgen, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Areteia Therapeutics, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Pulmatrix Inc., and others Key Asthma Therapies: GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Masitinib (AB07105), PT010, Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride, ARS 1, MEDI3506 (tozorakimab), AZD1402 (PRS-060), Atuliflapon (AZD5718), Amlitelimab, Rilzabrutinib, BOXABAN (Ifetroban), RG6341 (GDC-6599), CBP-201, AVTX-002 (Quisovalimab), MRx-4DP0004, SB010, and others The Asthma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Asthma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Asthma market dynamics.
Asthma Overview
Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, leading to recurrent episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing. These symptoms often occur in response to triggers such as allergens, irritants, exercise, or respiratory infections.
Get a Free sample for the Asthma Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:
Asthma Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Asthma Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Asthma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Asthma Prevalent Cases of Asthma by severity Gender-specific Prevalence of Asthma Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Asthma
Download the report to understand which factors are driving Asthma epidemiology trends @ Asthma Epidemiology Forecast
Asthma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Asthma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Asthma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Asthma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Asthma Therapies and Key Companies
GSK3511294 (Depemokimab): GlaxoSmithKline Masitinib (AB07105): AB Science PT010: AstraZeneca Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride: Areteia Therapeutics ARS 1: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MEDI3506 (tozorakimab): AstraZeneca AZD1402 (PRS-060): Pieris Pharma/AstraZeneca Atuliflapon (AZD5718): AstraZeneca Amlitelimab: Sanofi Rilzabrutinib: Sanofi BOXABAN (Ifetroban): Cumberland Pharmaceuticals RG6341 (GDC-6599): Genentech Research/Roche CBP-201: Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals AVTX-002 (Quisovalimab): Avalo Therapeutics MRx-4DP0004: 4D Pharma plc SB010: Sterna Biologicals
Discover more about therapies set to grab major Asthma market share @ Asthma Treatment Landscape
Asthma Market Strengths
Robust pipeline of drugs targeting a variety of different and more effective pathogenic mechanisms in asthma.
Asthma Market Opportunities
Availability of varied formulation types and convenient dosing schedules for more effective treatment.
Scope of the Asthma Market Report
Study Period: 2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Key Asthma Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, AB Science, Areteia Therapeutics, ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Pieris Pharma, Sanofi, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Genentech Research, Roche, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Avalo Therapeutics, 4D Pharma plc, Sterna Biologicals, Cipla Ltd., Global United Pharmaceutical Corporation, Ossium Health, Inc., SinoMab BioScience Ltd, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Amgen, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Areteia Therapeutics, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Pulmatrix Inc., and others Key Asthma Therapies: GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Masitinib (AB07105), PT010, Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride, ARS 1, MEDI3506 (tozorakimab), AZD1402 (PRS-060), Atuliflapon (AZD5718), Amlitelimab, Rilzabrutinib, BOXABAN (Ifetroban), RG6341 (GDC-6599), CBP-201, AVTX-002 (Quisovalimab), MRx-4DP0004, SB010, and others Asthma Therapeutic Assessment: Asthma current marketed and Asthma emerging therapies Asthma Market Dynamics: Asthma market drivers and Asthma market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Asthma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement
To know more about Asthma companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Asthma Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment
Table of Contents
1. Asthma Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Asthma
3. SWOT analysis of Asthma
4. Asthma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Asthma Market Overview at a Glance
6. Asthma Disease Background and Overview
7. Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Asthma
9. Asthma Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Asthma Unmet Needs
11. Asthma Emerging Therapies
12. Asthma Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Asthma Market Analysis (2019–2032)
14. Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Asthma Market Drivers
16. Asthma Market Barriers
17.
Asthma Appendix
18. Asthma Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.
It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
Media Contact
Company Name: DelveInsight
Contact Person: Gaurav Bora
Email: Send Email
Phone: 9193216187
Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432
City: Las Vegas
State: NV 89107
Country: United States
Website:
MENAFN18012024003238003268ID1107738280
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.