DelveInsight's "Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Asthma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Asthma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

DelveInsight's “Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Asthma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Asthma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.





Some of the key facts of the Asthma Market Report:





In 2022, the asthma market size in the United States contributed to a total of USD 13.3 billion within the 7MM (Seven Major Markets). The forecast indicates an anticipated growth in the asthma market size across the 7MM during the forecast period, driven by the potential introduction of new therapies.

The market size in the United Kingdom reached USD 1,295 million in 2022, marking the highest figure, whereas Spain reported the lowest market size with an estimated share of around USD 464 million in the same year.

The patent protection for the syringe formulation of XOLAIR in the United States and Europe is anticipated to conclude between 2024 and 2025. Currently, there is no presence of generic competition in either the United States or the European Union.

CINQAIR possesses biological exclusivity in the United States until 2028 and is granted regulatory exclusivity in Europe until 2026.

The collective number of diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma in the 7MM was approximated to be 55 million cases in 2022. Among these cases, the adult population had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases, and this number is anticipated to rise by 2032.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2022, asthma represents a significant non-communicable disease impacting individuals across various age groups, with children being particularly susceptible. It stands as the most prevalent chronic ailment among children. In 2019, approximately 262 million individuals were affected by asthma, resulting in 455,000 deaths .

In February 2022, Honeywell disclosed a business collaboration with AstraZeneca aimed at the development and introduction of advanced respiratory inhalers. These inhalers are designed to utilize propellants with near-zero global warming potential (GWP) for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Key Asthma Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, AB Science, Areteia Therapeutics, ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Pieris Pharma, Sanofi, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Genentech Research, Roche, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Avalo Therapeutics, 4D Pharma plc, Sterna Biologicals, Cipla Ltd., Global United Pharmaceutical Corporation, Ossium Health, Inc., SinoMab BioScience Ltd, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Amgen, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Areteia Therapeutics, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Pulmatrix Inc., and others

Key Asthma Therapies: GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Masitinib (AB07105), PT010, Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride, ARS 1, MEDI3506 (tozorakimab), AZD1402 (PRS-060), Atuliflapon (AZD5718), Amlitelimab, Rilzabrutinib, BOXABAN (Ifetroban), RG6341 (GDC-6599), CBP-201, AVTX-002 (Quisovalimab), MRx-4DP0004, SB010, and others The Asthma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Asthma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Asthma market dynamics.





Asthma Overview

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, leading to recurrent episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing. These symptoms often occur in response to triggers such as allergens, irritants, exercise, or respiratory infections.





Asthma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Asthma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Asthma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Asthma

Prevalent Cases of Asthma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Asthma Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Asthma





Asthma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Asthma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Asthma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Asthma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Asthma Therapies and Key Companies



GSK3511294 (Depemokimab): GlaxoSmithKline

Masitinib (AB07105): AB Science

PT010: AstraZeneca

Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride: Areteia Therapeutics

ARS 1: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MEDI3506 (tozorakimab): AstraZeneca

AZD1402 (PRS-060): Pieris Pharma/AstraZeneca

Atuliflapon (AZD5718): AstraZeneca

Amlitelimab: Sanofi

Rilzabrutinib: Sanofi

BOXABAN (Ifetroban): Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

RG6341 (GDC-6599): Genentech Research/Roche

CBP-201: Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals

AVTX-002 (Quisovalimab): Avalo Therapeutics

MRx-4DP0004: 4D Pharma plc SB010: Sterna Biologicals





Asthma Market Strengths

Robust pipeline of drugs targeting a variety of different and more effective pathogenic mechanisms in asthma.





Asthma Market Opportunities

Availability of varied formulation types and convenient dosing schedules for more effective treatment.





Scope of the Asthma Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Asthma Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, AB Science, Areteia Therapeutics, ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Pieris Pharma, Sanofi, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Genentech Research, Roche, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Avalo Therapeutics, 4D Pharma plc, Sterna Biologicals, Cipla Ltd., Global United Pharmaceutical Corporation, Ossium Health, Inc., SinoMab BioScience Ltd, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Amgen, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Areteia Therapeutics, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Pulmatrix Inc., and others

Key Asthma Therapies: GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Masitinib (AB07105), PT010, Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride, ARS 1, MEDI3506 (tozorakimab), AZD1402 (PRS-060), Atuliflapon (AZD5718), Amlitelimab, Rilzabrutinib, BOXABAN (Ifetroban), RG6341 (GDC-6599), CBP-201, AVTX-002 (Quisovalimab), MRx-4DP0004, SB010, and others

Asthma Therapeutic Assessment: Asthma current marketed and Asthma emerging therapies

Asthma Market Dynamics: Asthma market drivers and Asthma market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Asthma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement







Table of Contents



1. Asthma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Asthma

3. SWOT analysis of Asthma

4. Asthma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Asthma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Asthma Disease Background and Overview

7. Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Asthma



9. Asthma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Asthma Unmet Needs

11. Asthma Emerging Therapies

12. Asthma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Asthma Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Asthma Market Drivers

16. Asthma Market Barriers

17.

Asthma Appendix

18. Asthma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight





About DelveInsight



DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

