“Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market trends in the 7MM.

Some of the key facts of the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report:





The Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market size was valued approximately USD 750 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In February 2023, GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) has disclosed that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has bestowed Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) upon Benlysta (belimumab), a monoclonal antibody that inhibits B-cells. This designation is for the potential treatment of systemic sclerosis. GSK intends to commence a phase II/III trial evaluating the use of belimumab for systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD) during the first half of 2023.

The existing pipeline for Systemic Sclerosis-Associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) includes prospective drugs with the potential to impact market dynamics. PRA023, Belimumab (GSK1550188), Vixarelimab (KPL-716) , and several others are among the prominently featured drugs for this indication.

The collective diagnosed prevalent population of Systemic Sclerosis-Associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) in the 7MM reached approximately 53,178 in 2022. There is an anticipated substantial increase in these cases at a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the study period from 2019 to 2032.

Within the European countries, the United Kingdom exhibited the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Systemic Sclerosis-Associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD), totaling around 4,269 cases in 2022. Italy and France followed closely in the same year. In contrast, Germany had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in that specific year.

According to the analysis, it has been noted that the age group with the highest number of diagnosed patients with Systemic Sclerosis-Associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) is 65 and above, while the lowest incidence is observed in the 0-18 age group.

Key Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Companies: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., MERCK, GlaxoSmithKline, Genentech, Inc., Acceleron, Boehringer Ingelheim, Actelion, Hôpital Claude-Huriez, Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies: PRA023, Belimumab, Vixarelimab, MK-2225 (ACE-1334), Nintedanib, bosentan, Belimumab, Cyclophosphamide, GenSci048, and others

The Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are more likely to get affected by SSc-ILD in comparison to male The Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market dynamics.





Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Overview

Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) is a complication associated with systemic sclerosis (SSc), also known as scleroderma. Systemic sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune connective tissue disorder characterized by abnormal immune system activity, vascular problems, and excessive collagen deposition in the skin and other organs.





Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease

Prevalent Cases of Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease





Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies and Key Companies



PRA023: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc./ MERCK

Belimumab: GlaxoSmithKline

Vixarelimab: Genentech, Inc.

MK-2225 (ACE-1334): Acceleron/ MERCK

Nintedanib: Boehringer Ingelheim

bosentan: Actelion

Belimumab: GlaxoSmithKline

Cyclophosphamide: Hôpital Claude-Huriez GenSci048: Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical





Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Strengths

The shortfall of therapeutic candidates in the emerging pipeline as well as in the market can give an advantage to emerging therapy to gain huge market share with lesser competition.





Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Opportunities

The scarcity of approved treatment options offers a great opportunity for the investment and development of novel therapies.





Scope of the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Companies: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., MERCK, GlaxoSmithKline, Genentech, Inc., Acceleron, Boehringer Ingelheim, Actelion, Hôpital Claude-Huriez, Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies: PRA023, Belimumab, Vixarelimab, MK-2225 (ACE-1334), Nintedanib, bosentan, Belimumab, Cyclophosphamide, GenSci048, and others

Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease current marketed and Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease emerging therapies

Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Dynamics: Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market drivers and Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement







