DelveInsight's “Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report:
The Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market size was valued approximately USD 750 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032) In February 2023, GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) has disclosed that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has bestowed Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) upon Benlysta (belimumab), a monoclonal antibody that inhibits B-cells. This designation is for the potential treatment of systemic sclerosis. GSK intends to commence a phase II/III trial evaluating the use of belimumab for systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD) during the first half of 2023. The existing pipeline for Systemic Sclerosis-Associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) includes prospective drugs with the potential to impact market dynamics. PRA023, Belimumab (GSK1550188), Vixarelimab (KPL-716) , and several others are among the prominently featured drugs for this indication. The collective diagnosed prevalent population of Systemic Sclerosis-Associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) in the 7MM reached approximately 53,178 in 2022. There is an anticipated substantial increase in these cases at a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the study period from 2019 to 2032. Within the European countries, the United Kingdom exhibited the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Systemic Sclerosis-Associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD), totaling around 4,269 cases in 2022. Italy and France followed closely in the same year. In contrast, Germany had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in that specific year. According to the analysis, it has been noted that the age group with the highest number of diagnosed patients with Systemic Sclerosis-Associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) is 65 and above, while the lowest incidence is observed in the 0-18 age group. Key Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Companies: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., MERCK, GlaxoSmithKline, Genentech, Inc., Acceleron, Boehringer Ingelheim, Actelion, Hôpital Claude-Huriez, Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical, and others Key Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies: PRA023, Belimumab, Vixarelimab, MK-2225 (ACE-1334), Nintedanib, bosentan, Belimumab, Cyclophosphamide, GenSci048, and others The Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are more likely to get affected by SSc-ILD in comparison to male The Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market dynamics.
Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Overview
Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD) is a complication associated with systemic sclerosis (SSc), also known as scleroderma. Systemic sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune connective tissue disorder characterized by abnormal immune system activity, vascular problems, and excessive collagen deposition in the skin and other organs.
Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Prevalent Cases of Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease by severity Gender-specific Prevalence of Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease
Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies and Key Companies
PRA023: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc./ MERCK Belimumab: GlaxoSmithKline Vixarelimab: Genentech, Inc. MK-2225 (ACE-1334): Acceleron/ MERCK Nintedanib: Boehringer Ingelheim bosentan: Actelion Belimumab: GlaxoSmithKline Cyclophosphamide: Hôpital Claude-Huriez GenSci048: Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical
Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Strengths
The shortfall of therapeutic candidates in the emerging pipeline as well as in the market can give an advantage to emerging therapy to gain huge market share with lesser competition.
Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Opportunities
The scarcity of approved treatment options offers a great opportunity for the investment and development of novel therapies.
Scope of the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report
Study Period: 2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Key Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Companies: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., MERCK, GlaxoSmithKline, Genentech, Inc., Acceleron, Boehringer Ingelheim, Actelion, Hôpital Claude-Huriez, Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical, and others Key Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies: PRA023, Belimumab, Vixarelimab, MK-2225 (ACE-1334), Nintedanib, bosentan, Belimumab, Cyclophosphamide, GenSci048, and others Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease current marketed and Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease emerging therapies Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Dynamics: Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market drivers and Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
1. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease
3. SWOT analysis of Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease
4. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Overview at a Glance
6. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Disease Background and Overview
7. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease
9. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Unmet Needs
11. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Emerging Therapies
12. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Analysis (2019–2032)
14. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Drivers
16. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Barriers
17.
Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Appendix
18. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
