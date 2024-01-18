Big Data Market Size,Trends, Opportunities, Key Players, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis,And Forecast 2028

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), and SAS Institute (US) along with startups and SMEs such as Sisense (US), Ataccama (Canada), Imply (US), Centerfield (US), and Datapine (Germany)."Big Data Market by Offering (Software (Big Data Analytics, Data Mining), Services), Business Function (Marketing & Sales, Finance & Accounting), Data Type (Structured, Semi-structured, Unstructured), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

The global big data market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period, reaching USD 401.2 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 220.2 billion in 2023. The growth of big data solutions is propelled by a convergence of factors. These include the ascent of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in enterprise applications, the increasing demand for data-driven decision-making and the exponential rise in data volume.

Download PDF Brochure@



By offering, big data consulting services segment

to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Big data consulting services play a pivotal role in guiding businesses through the complexities of implementing and optimizing big data solutions. With a focus on tailored strategies, these services assist companies in harnessing the full potential of their data. The dominance of big data consulting services can be attributed to the increasing awareness among businesses about the strategic importance of data-driven decision-making. Current market trends reflect a growing demand for personalized, industry-specific consulting, as organizations seek expertise to navigate evolving technologies and extract maximum value from their data assets.

By business function, operations segment is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The operations segment in the big data market involves optimizing internal processes, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring seamless workflows. This business function is set to register the fastest growth due to a heightened focus on operational excellence, cost reduction, and increased demand for real-time analytics in supply chain management. The integration of big data with operations business function indicate a rising adoption of predictive maintenance, inventory optimization, and demand forecasting, leveraging big data to streamline operations and gain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving business landscape.

Request Sample Pages@



Unique Features in the

Big Data Market

By allowing jobs to be executed concurrently across several nodes or processors, parallel processing capabilities maximise the speed and effectiveness of data processing.

Big Data systems improve fault tolerance and performance by storing and processing data across several servers or nodes by utilising distributed computing architectures.

Big Data systems with in-memory processing capabilities may store and process data in RAM, which speeds up analytics processing and data retrieval as compared to conventional disk-based systems.

NoSQL databases are frequently used in Big Data solutions because they provide flexibility in managing unstructured and semi-structured data and enable horizontal scaling for enhanced performance.

In Big Data contexts, robust security measures that address privacy concerns and safeguard sensitive data include authentication, authorization, and encryption.

Major Highlights of the

Big Data Market

The rising amount, velocity, and variety of data generated by organisations has led to a considerable growth in the global big data market.

Large datasets may now be processed, stored, and analysed using scalable and adaptable infrastructure thanks to cloud-based Big Data solutions. Major cloud providers now provide Big Data services.

Nowadays, businesses are putting a lot of emphasis on real-time data processing since it enables them to evaluate and respond to data almost instantly, supporting applications in fields like customer service, IoT, and fraud detection.

The incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) data into Big Data platforms has gained popularity, allowing enterprises to extract valuable insights from the copious amounts of data produced by networked devices.

Strong security measures and guaranteeing adherence to data protection laws are more important than ever because of the growing awareness of cybersecurity dangers and privacy issues.

Inquire Before Buying@



Top Key Companies in the

Big Data Market

Some leading players in the big data market include Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Salesforce (US), AWS (US), Teradata (US), Google (US), Accenture (Ireland), Alteryx (US), Cloudera (US), TIBCO (US), Informatica (US), Wipro (India), HPE (US), Qlik (US), Splunk (US), and VMWare (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the big data market.

Oracle

Oracle is one of the prominent players in the big data market, offering comprehensive solutions that empower organizations to harness the vast potential of massive datasets. With a robust suite of products and services, Oracle seamlessly integrates traditional and emerging technologies to provide scalable, high-performance solutions. Its Big Data Appliance and Oracle Exadata Database Machine are pivotal in handling the velocity, volume, and variety of big data. Oracle's approach emphasizes the entire data lifecycle, from ingestion and storage to processing and analysis. The platform supports various data types, including structured and unstructured data, enabling businesses to derive valuable insights from diverse sources. Advanced analytics tools and machine learning capabilities further enhance Oracle's big data offerings, facilitating predictive modeling and data-driven decision-making. The platform's flexibility accommodates both on-premises and cloud deployment models, ensuring adaptability to varying business needs.

Microsoft

Microsoft offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses in today's data-driven landscape. With Azure, its cloud computing platform, Microsoft provides a robust and scalable infrastructure for handling large volumes of data. Azure's data services, including Azure Data Lake Storage and Azure SQL Data Warehouse, empower organizations to store, process, and analyze massive datasets efficiently. Powerful tools like Azure HDInsight integrate seamlessly with popular open-source big data frameworks like Hadoop and Spark, facilitating data processing and analytics at scale. Microsoft's commitment to open-source technologies ensures compatibility and flexibility for users seeking diverse solutions. Additionally, Azure Machine Learning enables businesses to harness the potential of machine learning algorithms, making predictive analytics and data-driven insights more accessible. Microsoft's holistic approach extends to user-friendly interfaces such as Power BI, which allows for intuitive data visualization and reporting.

IBM

IBM leverages its extensive expertise and cutting-edge technologies to empower organizations in extracting valuable insights from vast and complex datasets. With a comprehensive suite of big data solutions, IBM offers a robust platform that enables businesses to manage, analyze, and derive actionable intelligence from their data. The company's flagship big data platform, IBM BigInsights, incorporates advanced analytics, machine learning, and data processing capabilities, providing a scalable and efficient solution for handling massive datasets. IBM's commitment to open-source technologies, such as Apache Hadoop and Spark, underscores its dedication to fostering innovation and collaboration within the big data community. Moreover, IBM's cloud-based offerings, like IBM Cloud Pak for Data, facilitate seamless integration and accessibility, allowing enterprises to harness the power of big data irrespective of their infrastructure. With a rich history in data management and analytics, IBM continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the big data landscape.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarketsTM Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address: 630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website:

