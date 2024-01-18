Market Movers: Stocks In The Spotlight: INBS, LAES, NVAX, LUMN, VTAK

(MENAFN- GetNews) Lately, there has been significant attention on healthcare, technology, and medical technology firms. This article aims to offer a detailed exploration of five such companies that have recently garnered considerable focus.



Operating in the medical technology sector, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) specializes in delivering rapid, innovative, and non-invasive testing solutions. The company claims that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System has the potential to revolutionize portable testing through the analysis of fingerprint sweat. Moreover, the system can be applied in various other fields beyond drug screening applications.



The company disclosed on December 19, 2023, that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System achieved accreditation from the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA). This accreditation, widely acknowledged both nationally and globally, serves as a significant means of endorsing and acknowledging the capabilities of organizations engaged in specialized scientific and technical pursuits.



The accreditation process adheres to rigorous standards in line with ISO guidelines. This accreditation is instrumental in aligning the company with crucial global standards, addressing compliance, risk, and quality matters. Essentially, it not only enhances Intelligent Bio Solutions' standing in the market but also bolsters its business operations.



Now, the acknowledgment of the accreditation award as a significant milestone for the company underscores the dedicated efforts of its team. Furthermore, it is expected that this development will open new avenues for the company, both in the domestic and international markets, as their Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System becomes accessible to a wide range of industries and companies.



SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ: LAES) is a prominent figure in the PKI, semiconductor, and post-quantum technology development sectors. On January 11, the company revealed the successful completion of the second tranche of its private placement, totalling $10 million. This private placement, a segment of a larger $20 million placement by the company, marks a significant development for SEALSQ Corp.



In adherence to the securities purchase agreement inked with a consortium of institutional investors on July 11, 2023, SEALSQ Corp. executed the private placement. The company clarified in its news release that the repayment of the initial $10 million tranche associated with the securities purchase agreement had been accomplished through the issuance of ordinary shares in SEALSQ Corp.



Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) A globally recognized entity, Novavax Inc. is engaged in the creation of protein-based vaccines utilizing its Matrix-M adjuvant. The company made a significant announcement on December 18, 2023, stating that its product, the Nuvaxovid XBB 1.5 dispersion for injection COVID-19 vaccine, received emergency use authorization from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration.



The approval was granted for an active immunization initiative targeting individuals aged 12 and above to prevent COVID-19 infection. Novavax Inc. disclosed that the vaccine doses would be supplied to Taiwan in accordance with an existing advanced purchase agreement. Subsequently, the vaccine would be accessible at various vaccination centers throughout Taiwan. The company emphasized its close collaboration with Taiwanese authorities to ensure the widespread availability of the updated product across the country.



Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) made headlines on January 9, 2023, as reports indicated the company was in talks to garner support for a debt arrangement. This debt deal aimed to extend the maturities on significant debt amounts, totalling billions of dollars, and facilitate the raising of fresh capital.



In 2023, the telecommunications firm reached an agreement on a debt restructuring deal with several creditors holding a combined debt exceeding $7 billion. Under the terms of the restructuring, Lumen Technologies secured an extension on its debt maturities. Additionally, these creditors provided the company with $1.2 billion in funding through long-term debt.



Catheter Precision Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK)

garnered attention in a feature within“MedTech Outlook” as a standout innovator in the rapidly expanding field of medical manufacturing. Specializing in electrophysiology (EP) technology. Also, this week they announced 4Q, 2023 annual Financials and the

Board Authorizes its CEO and Chairman to Make“Open Market” Purchases of Company Shares.

Explore the

full interview in“MedTech Outlook”

for comprehensive insights.









