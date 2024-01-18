(MENAFN- GetNews)



The Achondroplasia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In January 2022, Ascendis Pharma A/S announced that the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization for TransCon hGH. This approval allows for the once-weekly subcutaneous injection of TransCon hGH as a treatment for children and adolescents aged 3 to 18 years experiencing growth failure due to inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone, also known as growth hormone deficiency (GHD). TransCon hGH is a prodrug of somatropin, offering sustained release of unmodified somatropin (hGH) at predictable therapeutic levels in the body. The EC's decision is grounded in clinical findings presented in the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA), incorporating data from Ascendis Pharma's Phase III heiGHt, fliGHt, and enliGHten Trials. These trials collectively involved over 300 pediatric patients diagnosed with GHD, and the authorization also considered information from a non-clinical safety program.

In April 2022, RIBOMIC, Inc. submitted an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for an observational study involving the drug RBM-007. This drug has demonstrated potent effects in restricting excessive interactions between fibroblast growth factors, recognized contributors to achondroplasia. The submission was made to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan. Concurrently, TransCon hGH is undergoing development for pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) in Japan, and BridgeBio has reported positive Phase II results for Infigratinib. These advancements are anticipated to enhance the long-term prospects in the treatment landscape for achondroplasia. Consequently, the global medical community is adjusting its Research and Development (R&D) priorities, placing a significant emphasis on exploring the future development of therapeutic drug candidates for achondroplasia. This shift aims to cultivate a potential revenue ecosystem that will significantly drive research in the future.

As stated by Benjamin et al., achondroplasia is an autosomal dominant genetic disorder, with the majority of frequency estimates ranging between 1 in 25,000 and 1 in 35,000 live births . However, it is suggested that the actual frequency might be slightly elevated.

As per information from NORD, Achondroplasia arises due to an independent genetic mutation in approximately 80% of individuals, while the remaining 20% inherit it from a parent.

Key Achondroplasia Companies: BridgeBio/ QED Therapeutics , Ribomic Inc, Sanofi, Changchun GeneScience Pharma, Ascendis Pharma A/S, QED Therapeutics, Inc, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Achondroplasia Therapies: Infigratinib, RBM-007, SAR-442501, Recombinant human growth hormone, Infigratinib, TransCon CNP, Infigratinib, vosoritide, BMN 111, and others The Achondroplasia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Achondroplasia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Achondroplasia market dynamics.





Achondroplasia Overview

Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder characterized by short stature and distinct physical features. It is the most common form of short-limbed dwarfism and results from a mutation in the FGFR3 gene, which plays a crucial role in the development of bones.





Achondroplasia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Achondroplasia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Achondroplasia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Achondroplasia

Prevalent Cases of Achondroplasia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Achondroplasia Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Achondroplasia





Achondroplasia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Achondroplasia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Achondroplasia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Achondroplasia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Scope of the Achondroplasia Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Achondroplasia Therapeutic Assessment: Achondroplasia current marketed and Achondroplasia emerging therapies

Achondroplasia Market Dynamics: Achondroplasia market drivers and Achondroplasia market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Achondroplasia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Achondroplasia Market Access and Reimbursement







