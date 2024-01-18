Tango 7 Water Damage Expands In Missouri City With New Office And Community-Focused Initiatives

(MENAFN- GetNews)
Missouri City, TX - Tango 7 Water Damage is excited to announce the expansion of its services with the opening of a new office at 15211 Fondren Rd B500, Missouri City, TX 77489. This development highlights our dedication to providing prompt and effective water damage restoration services to the Missouri City area and beyond.
Tango 7 Water Damage specializes in water damage restoration services, catering to homes affected by water-related issues. Their team of trained and experienced specialists offers prompt and efficient services, including water damage restoration, disaster storm and flood damage restoration, mold remediation, and fire damage restoration. They emphasize quick response times, effective damage control, and cost-efficient solutions. Tango 7 Water Damage aims to restore homes to their original condition while minimizing additional damages and costs. Their services also include water extraction, cleaning, debris cleanup, mold detection and removal, and leak repair
In a significant gesture of community support, Tango 7 Water Damage is proud to commemorate our grand opening by donating $2000 to the city of Missouri City, Texas. This contribution will assist in road repairs, new construction, and maintenance of city streets and pavements, demonstrating our commitment to helping build a robust and well-maintained local infrastructure.
We are honored to have Mayor Robin J. Elackatt join us for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at this notable event. "Partnering with the community and Mayor Elackatt for this celebration and city enhancement is a privilege," said Ray Sasser, Founder at Tango 7 Water Damage.
