Can I Warm Your Pajamas? Author Bonnie Daneker's Latest Work Aims To Keep Love Simmering In Your Relationship

Between the popularity of the Orange Peel Theory and the reaction to the 2023 Surgeon General's Advisory to Advance Social Connection lies the not-so-hidden message that the epidemic of loneliness can impact romantic relationships.

Whether we're together as a new couple, in a seasoned partnership, or looking for that special someone, we want to feel good about our intimate connections. Too often, work, kids, family, and community obligations threaten that private, inner space.

Newly-Launched Stoplights Are For Kissing Book

Author Bonnie Daneker releases 12th book, bringing more love in your relationship.

In Stoplights Are For Kissing: 52 Small Gestures To Sustain Love In Your Relationship, author Bonnie Daneker addresses intimacy with her collection of simple, shareable ideas to keep romance alive. The gift book, beautifully illustrated by Eevie Lanier, offers easy, repeatable ways to grow closer to your partner. These gestures of affection, some planned and some surprising, pay back in multiples over time – unlike a single expected gesture per year – to create a fulfilling, sustainable marriage or relationship.

"This book is a great tool for counselors and therapists who work with couples to reintroduce some intimacy in their lives," says Janie Stubblefield, MA, LPC-S and Professional Member of the Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors. "Often it's just a little touch or attention that makes the difference between making or breaking a relationship."

Stoplights gestures don't take a lot of time or money, and engage both parties. For example, Tip #1 (which gives the book its name): "Kiss at the stoplight." When you're side-by-side in the car and the law says "Stop," use that time to lean over for a smooch. Or Tip #15: "Warm up their PJs." On crisp autumn nights or brisk winter ones, throw jammies in the dryer for 10 minutes to heat them before your spouse or partner changes for bed. Thoughtful, loving efforts like these will warm them - and their hearts.

"Knowing you're loved and cared for – and in turn having someone to love and care for – wards off loneliness and can add more purpose in your life," says author Bonnie Daneker. She and her husband, George, will celebrate 20 years of marriage this year.

The book's official launch is planned for February 1 with a two-stop in-person reading and signing event in Atlanta, and Birmingham, where the illustrator will appear. Other events are scheduled through February including stops in Dallas and Fort Worth, with virtual readings, scavenger hunts, and social media contests to "Capture Stoplights Moments."

The book is available for pre-purchase at Wal-mart , Amazon , the author's linktree , and on her Square.

About the Author

Bonnie Daneker is the author of the new book, Stoplights Are For Kissing. Daneker has been in the publishing industry for more than 20 years. She established Georgia's first publishing advisory firm, Write Advisors, to help clients write books and has managed over 100 book-content projects as a publisher and book coach.

To gather content for this Stoplights Are For Kissing movement, Bonnie interviewed dozens of couples in long-term relationships and asked what lights up their love life.

Other books Bonnie has written/co-written include The Compassionate CaregiverTM series; CLIMB: Leading Women in Technology Share Their Journeys to Success; It's in There! (the story of Prego® spaghetti sauce, featured on Foods That Built America); and One Man's Quest To Keep You Safe.

About the Publisher

With expertise in business, biography and health & wellness, The Author's Greenhouse creates, distributes, and manages information in the forms of books, blogs, social media, and more. For more information contact:

