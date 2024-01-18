Chuckle, The Comedy Spirit Brand, Hires New President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuckle, the new high proof, highly fruit flavored, bright red spirit today announced Leon

Solimani as its new President. Solimani is a nine-year veteran of the Beverage Industry, formally at AB InBev as Global Brand Director, and more recently at Red Bull running three states as Regional On Premise Sales Director and also at Floral Beverage as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

The funnest bottle in any cooler or bar. And definitely the only one you can scan for weekly curated stand-up comedy clips.

Comedy creator @joshmancuso mixing it up with Chuckle. Mancuso is one of hundreds of comedians supported by Chuckle in lieu of traditional advertising.

"I'm so impressed with how unique Chuckle is, and how Chuckle is both a comedy channel to discover comedians, but also this versatile fruit forward shot that can mix with anything in a cocktail," Solimani said. Adding, "Chuckle is that rare, great brand idea that can also deliver a distinctive product to very specific and diverse core consumer groups. I'm thrilled to join the team."

Chuckle is currently distributed in eight states (TX, LA, AR, GA, FL, WI, MN, NE) and has aggressive expansion plans, buoyed by the recent completion of its second raise which takes total capital invested to $8.5 million.

As a comedy brand, Chuckle has already worked with dozens of Stand Ups and Instagram Comedy Creators, with full year 2024 plans to work with over one hundred creators. Chuckle owns multiple Instagram handles and commonly generates over 100k views with its original videos, far surpassing average view counts for more established brands such as Fireball, Jägermeister, Malibu and Bacardi. Chuckle has various comedy partnerships with comedy clubs and also Don't Tell Comedy, the bespoke producers of thousands of comedy shows per year.

Dan Shuff, a Co-Founder of Chuckle, has served as President since Chuckle began in 2022 and shifts now to Chief Operating Officer. Shuff said, "With the momentum Chuckle has garnered recently, we all agreed the time was right to add senior management and we are thrilled to be working with such a strategic BevAlc leader like Leon."

Chuckle is currently sold in over 2,000 locations, and is adding over 300 locations per month, including dozens of chains such as Total Wine and Specs. On-premise, Chuckle started being featured at one of the fastest-growing chain concepts in the country, Ojos Locos.

For more information on Chuckle, or @Chucklerum on Instagram.

