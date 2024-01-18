The Lost Women Of Science Initiative Announces New Grants And Projects For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Lost Women of Science Initiative enters 2024 with new funding that will allow it to continue to produce new episodes of its flagship podcast, Lost Women of Science throughout 2024, as well as develop its educational programs.

The 2024 funding includes a $236,300 grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and a $250,000 grant from the Anne Wojcicki Foundation. A $25,000 grant from Craig Newmark Philanthropies will allow the initiative to update, correct, and create Wikipedia pages of the female scientists we profile.

"We have nearly 300 names of great female scientists in our database whose stories are yet to be told, and a list of archives that we continue to dig into," said Katie Hafner, co-executive producer of Lost Women of Science.

"We will continue our 30-minute episodes starting with radio astronomer Ruby Payne-Scott in February. We'll also be announcing a new multi-episode season for mid-2024."

"We are delighted to continue our support of Lost Women of Science

and their important work in shining a light on the oft-neglected contributions of women scientists," said Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director at the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. "Lost Women of Science is performing a great service with this critical and engaging reclamation project to set the record straight and give many remarkable women their historic due."

"Wikipedia is where facts go to live, but it needs to better represent people who've been left out. Lost Women of Science helps address that need, giving credit where it's due," said Craig Newmark, Founder of Craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies.



The Lost Women of Science Initiative is also excited to welcome Anne Wojcicki, co-founder and CEO of personal genomics company 23andMe, and Jess Wade OBE to our Advisory Board. Dr. Wade, a research fellow at Imperial College London, is known for her commitment to improving diversity in science and for writing Wikipedia biographies of women and people of color.

In 2025, Bright Matter Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, will publish the first of a three-volume series, each book featuring female scientists the Lost Women of Science podcast has profiled. The books will be written by Melina Bellows and Katie Hafner.

About Lost Women of Science:

The Lost Women of Science Initiative is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with two overarching and interrelated missions: to tell the story of female scientists who made groundbreaking achievements in their fields, yet remain largely unknown to the general public, and to inspire girls and young women to pursue education and careers in STEM.

