Synevit's Packaging Slows Down Supplement Degradation

SYNEVIT® is well aware that dosage and potency are as important to vitamin supplementation as anything else. Consumers must know how much nutritional support they are receiving if they want their nutraceuticals to have a cumulative and positive impact over time.

One issue that plagues vitamin manufacturers is degradation. This can come from a variety of factors, including heat, water, sunlight, and the air. One study, for example, found that vitamin C in fruit degraded by 50%

in as little as four weeks. To avoid this issue, SYNEVIT® packages its elite nutraceutical formulas in pharmaceutical-grade blister packaging.

"The goal with the blister packaging, along with being convenient for on-the-go activities, is to prevent unnecessary oxidation," explains founder George Cvetkovski. "We want to slow down the oxidation process and prevent rapid aging of the ingredients. By using this kind of packaging, our products remain potent and effective for three or four years at a time, which is easily double that of comparative products in less effective containers."

Cvetkovski emphasizes that the need to maintain a supplement's potency and avoid oxidation allows his brand to use reasonable, targeted doses. For instance, as reported in the above-referenced article by Nutraceutical Business Review, companies often pre-emptively address degradation by providing excessive doses of vitamin C. Folic acid is another often over-consumed vitamin that can lead to unpleasant side effects, such as nausea and heartburn.

"The right concentration matters," says Cvetkovski. "During the pandemic, people were taking 50 grams of zinc every day when the recommended daily allowance is 15 grams. If your vitamins are degrading, though, it's hard to know how much you're actually getting. Rather than overdose, we follow the rules, create targeted formulas with the right amount of daily supplementation, and then use the best packaging to maintain their integrity for years at a time."

