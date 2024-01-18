(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Science is excited to announce the selection of our Gravity platform to support Fulbright Canada's revolutionary new Entrepreneurship Initiative. The Fulbright Entrepreneurship Initiative is a visionary project designed to harness the transformative power of entrepreneurship in addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges, including climate change, ecological and social sustainability, and economic parity. Recognizing entrepreneurship as a pivotal force in driving positive change and empowering individuals, this initiative is set to pilot in the United States and Canada in 2024, with the intent of expanding it globally. The project will be a collaborative effort between Fulbright Canada, Startup Science, and the Alacrity international network of accelerators. This partnership is poised to redefine entrepreneurial support, making it more accessible and impactful than ever before.

About Startup Science

Gravity, from Startup Science, is a ground-breaking web-based entrepreneur support system that offers a comprehensive and immersive learning experience, blending theory with practical, real-world applications, that lets startup founders learn – and do – while building their business.

The Startup Science approach is based on decades of successful entrepreneurship that has resulted in dozens of successful exits, and rigorous research into why startups succeed or fail. Gravity is used by more than 100 university, accelerator and corporate partner organizations in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Africa.

