Freshslice Pizza Franchising Enters U.S. Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a significant 100 store milestone in the company's growth and entering 2024 with unprecedented momentum,

Freshslice Pizza, the innovative Canadian pizza franchise is excited to announce its bold expansion into the USA. Known for its commitment to quality ingredients, innovation, and an amazing ROI for franchise partners, Freshslice is announcing franchise opportunities to the U.S. market.



Why

join Freshslice?



"We are thrilled to bring Freshslice Pizza to the United States," said Ray Russel, Founder & CEO. "Our 3 in 1 system meets the evolving needs of our franchisee partners at a fraction of our competitors' cost. Our franchise partners can expect a focus on our vision, values, and culture and an extremely successful model that boasts operational efficiency, high ROI and full H.Q. support."

We have revolutionized the franchise industry, like Netflix did to the video rental industry.

We have a very unique, sharp system & ready for expansion.

Unique dough manufacturing system that leads to 1000% Productivity A highly profitable 1-year ROI on investment - not just possible, but expected, based on:







0% Royalties



0% Ad fees



0% Mark up on ingredients.

100 % Opportunity for you. A unique 3 in 1 system for multiple diverse revenue streams:









By the slice - #1 by the slice business model globally



Unlimited Toppings for one price – Blaze Pizza model at a fraction of the cost Delivery to your door – Domino's style

How to buy a Freshslice ?





Fill out "Own a Franchise" form on investinfresh.

Have at least $60,000 in liquid cash and Entrepreneurial Drive

Align with our vision, values and culture.

Send any direct questions to [email protected] Go through the screening process.

What to expect from Freshslice:





A focus on our vision, values and culture

A culture of Partnership, Productivity and Efficiency

Living the values of providing a Fresh and Friendly Experience; Every Time

Our vision is that we are focused on being the "Starbucks of Pizza."

Operational Efficiency, including over 20 exclusively invented and designed equipment designed to enhance productivity and streamline workflow for smaller spaces. Marketing, Accounting, Legal and HR and Support from HQ

When compared to other popular U.S.-based pizza brands, Freshslice minimum investment fee is significantly lower, and in many cases, half the costs of its competitors.



"The United States represents a fantastic opportunity for our brand. We are passionate about what we do and are eager to cultivate a new community of Freshslice enthusiasts in the U.S., replicating the incredible support we've received in Canada and delivering on higher profits to our franchise partners," added Russel.



Freshslice Pizza is inviting USA-based entrepreneurs to explore this exciting franchise opportunity. For more information about Freshslice Pizza's U.S. launch, menu options, or franchise opportunities, visit the brand's franchise website or follow on social media at @FreshslicePizza.



About Freshslice Pizza:

Freshslice Pizza was founded in 1999 by Ray Russell in Vancouver, British Columbia. Ray decided to find a fresher and healthier way to prepare the pizza he loves. Starting with a single restaurant, Freshslice quickly grew into a thriving 'by the slice' and delivery business. Freshslice can offer guests delicious pizza at prices lower than its competitors, to enjoy the pizza you love, more often!



Freshslice Pizza is a leading pizza chain known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a focus on Fresh and Friendly Experience; Every Time, the ultimate vision is to become the Starbucks of Pizza.



Due to our efficient franchise system and expanding customer base, the company has quickly grown to over 100 Locations across Canada.



Media Contact

Surj Uppal - Director, Marketing

[email protected] or 604-340-2156

SOURCE Freshslice Pizza