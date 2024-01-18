(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Neil Digital Solutions, a leader in innovative customer communication management and customer experience solutions, is proud to announce its newest client, Ascensus, a market leading enabler of tax-advantaged savings. Ascensus has chosen O'Neil's ONEsuite CCM + CX platform to streamline its workflows and bolster communication efficiency for its over seven million 529 education savings, ABLE, and state-facilitated retirement program accounts.

O'Neil Digital Solutions Announces Ascensus as New Client, Paving the Way for Enhanced Communication

The partnership between O'Neil Digital Solutions and Ascensus marks a significant milestone in the evolving landscape of communication and customer experience management. Ascensus, renowned for its commitment to providing technology, services, and expertise to help people save for a better future, chose O'Neil as their preferred provider due to O'Neil's track record in delivering flexible technology for their clients. O'Neil's ONEsuite platform is recognized for its remarkable ability to require fewer technical resources while delivering optimal results.

­Peg Creonte, President of Government Savings at Ascensus, expressed her confidence in the new collaboration, stating, "We're excited to partner with O'Neil Digital Solutions to further enhance our communications capabilities. Their ONEsuite platform allows us to focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to our clients, partners, and the savers on our platforms so they can save for life's important milestones."

O'Neil Digital Solutions is renowned for its expertise in simplifying complex customer communication processes, resulting in quicker time-to-market for critical customer communications. ONEsuite combines state-of-the-art technology with industry-specific knowledge to drive improvements in client communication, workflow efficiency, and customer engagement.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ascensus to the O'Neil family and look forward to helping them enhance their communications," said Mark Rosson, O'Neil's Executive Vice president of Sales and Marketing. "ONEsuite will empower Ascensus to provide a superior customer experience while minimizing the technical burden, and we are proud to play a part in their continued success."

About O'Neil Digital Solutions

O'Neil Digital Solutions is a leading provider of customer communication management and customer experience solutions. With a legacy of innovation, O'Neil helps organizations simplify, manage, and optimize their customer communications. The ONEsuite CCM + CX platform combines cutting-edge technology with industry expertise to improve customer communication, workflow efficiency, and customer engagement.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is a market-leading enabler of tax-advantaged savings-providing technology, services, and expertise that help millions of people save for a better future.

The company is a premier savings program service provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator. Its platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of its partners, their clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

The company's brands include Ascensus; Newport, an Ascensus company; and FuturePlan by Ascensus. Ascensus has more than $723 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,400 associates as of September 30, 2023.

