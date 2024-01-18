Tango 7 Water Damage Announces New Office In Pearland, Texas With Partnership With Shari D. Coleman Animal Shelter

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Pearland, TX - Tango 7 Water Damage is proud to announce the opening of its latest office at 7930 Broadway St #104, Pearland, TX 77581. This expansion highlights our commitment to delivering timely and efficient water damage restoration services in Pearland and surrounding areas.

Tango 7 Water Damage, dedicated to community welfare, provides comprehensive water damage restoration services. Their expertise spans water damage restoration, flood damage repair, mold remediation, and fire damage restoration, focusing on rapid response to mitigate further harm. They prioritize restoring homes efficiently and affordably, emphasizing community support in times of distress. Their services extend to water extraction, thorough cleaning, and mold detection, all aimed at restoring safety and normalcy for affected families.

In line with our dedication to community welfare, Tango 7 Water Damage celebrates this grand opening by supporting the City of Pearland Shari D. Coleman Animal Shelter & Adoption Center with a thoughtful donation. We are happy to contribute towards enhancing the lives of homeless animals and assisting the shelter's efforts to care for and rehome these animals.

"We are excited to set up our new office in Pearland and make a positive impact on the community," expressed Ray Sasser, Founder at Tango 7 Water Damage. "This new chapter represents our ongoing growth and our eagerness to contribute meaningfully to the community."

We warmly invite the Pearland community, business partners, and all supporters to participate in this celebratory occasion. For more information about our full range of water damage restoration services and details on the grand opening event, please visit our official website.

Media Contact

Company Name: Tango 7 Water Damage. Store: tango7_pearland

Contact Person: Ray Sasser

Email: Send Email

Phone: (832) 843-2979

Address: 7930 Broadway St #104

City: Pearland

State: TX 77581

Country: United States

Website:

