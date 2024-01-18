Stallion Uranium’S (STUD) Bold Move Into Northern Saskatchewan’S Uranium Rich Lands

(MENAFN- GetNews) "Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Stallion, emphasized the significance of this expansion,“With this staking, we have added over 32,000 highly prospective acres to what was already the largest exploration project in the southwestern Athabasca Basin.”"

Stallion Uranium Corp (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: HM40), a name synonymous with cutting-edge uranium exploration, has made a significant stride in the highly competitive uranium market. The company's recent acquisition of three new uranium exploration dispositions in northern Saskatchewan has set the stage for an exciting phase in uranium exploration.

Expanding into the Athabasca Basin: A Strategic Move

Stallion Uranium's (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: HM40) expansion into the Athabasca Basin, known for the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world, is a game-changer. With this strategic move, the company has increased its total land package to an impressive 313,381 hectares (774,381 acres), adding an additional 13,175 hectares to its holdings. This expansion is not just about increasing land area; it's about strengthening Stallion's position in a region where landholdings are highly coveted.

Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Stallion, emphasized the significance of this expansion,“With this staking, we have added over 32,000 highly prospective acres to what was already the largest exploration project in the southwestern Athabasca Basin.”

Unearthing Potential: The New Claims

The new claims, strategically staked based on the most current data, host magnetic signatures potentially representing extensions of structural anomalies from adjacent dispositions. This indicates untapped areas ripe for exploration. Darren Slugoski, VP Exploration, highlights that these areas have never been drill tested and host several kilometer-scale under-explored prospective zones.

Technical Expertise: A Strong Backing

The appointment of Matthew Schwab as Technical Advisor adds a layer of technical expertise to Stallion's already robust team. Schwab, a renowned exploration geologist, brings a wealth of experience from his work in discovering and developing significant uranium deposits. His role at Stallion is anticipated to be instrumental in guiding the company towards new discoveries.

A Future Fueled by Uranium

Stallion Uranium's vision to Fuel the Future with Uranium is more than a tagline. It's a commitment to exploring over 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, leveraging the expertise of its team to make significant strides in uranium exploration. The company's large land holding adjacent to high-grade discovery zones positions it uniquely in the market.

Balancing Uranium with Gold



In addition to its uranium ventures, Stallion offers optionality with two gold projects in Idaho and Nevada. These projects, neighboring world-class gold deposits, provide Stallion with a diversified portfolio and exposure to the upside potential from district advancement.

For Traders and Investors: A Company to Watch

For traders and investors, Stallion Uranium represents a compelling opportunity. The company's strategic expansion, coupled with its technical expertise and diverse portfolio, positions it well for future growth. As the global demand for uranium continues to rise, Stallion Uranium stands ready to meet this demand, armed with a strong vision and the resources to achieve it. For more information, visit

Disclaimer: This blog post is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice.

