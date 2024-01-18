Parrish Services Outlines Top Tips For Avoiding Common Electrical Hazards At Home

(MENAFN- GetNews) Parrish Services is a leading electrical company. In a recent update, the company outlined top tips for avoiding common electrical hazards at home.

mentioned that the first tip is to inspect all electrical cords and outlets in the home regularly. Any frayed or damaged cords should be replaced to prevent the risk of electrical fires. These can be caused by short circuits or overheating of damaged wires. In addition, it is important to check all outlets for loose connections which can cause sparks and potentially ignite a fire.



said another crucial tip is avoiding overloading outlets. Many homeowners plug multiple devices into one outlet using power strips and extension cords. This can lead to an overload and increase the risk of fire. It is important to spread out the use of electrical outlets and not rely on power strips or extension cords for extended periods. In addition, it is recommended to unplug appliances and electronics when not in use to reduce the risk of potential hazards.



advised homeowners to be careful when using electrical equipment near water sources. This includes using hair dryers, electric shavers, and other devices in bathrooms or near sinks. Water is a powerful conductor of electricity and can increase the risk of electrocution. It is important to ensure all electrical equipment is kept away from water sources and unplugged when not in use.



