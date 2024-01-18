(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry Witnesses Rising Demand for Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Pre-loaded With Cannabis Extracts. The Market Predicted to Cross US$ 46,593.6 Million by 2034. The United States handheld marijuana vaporizer industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of 23.1% through 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The handheld marijuana vaporizer market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 6,669.9 million in 2024. The industry is projected to be worth US$ 46,593.6 million by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 21.5% between 2024 and 2034. The increasing global trend toward cannabis legalization has created a conducive environment for market expansion.



This, coupled with a rising acceptance of cannabis for both medicinal and recreational purposes, boosts the demand for handheld vaporizers.

Technological advancements, particularly in battery life and vaporization efficiency, contribute to the industry's allure, providing consumers with more efficient and user-friendly devices. The discreet and portable nature of handheld vaporizers, offering on-the-go convenience, further fuels their popularity, making them a preferred choice for cannabis enthusiasts.

Lingering skepticism and misconceptions surrounding cannabis consumption persist, acting as a barrier to widespread adoption. Furthermore, the industry contends with the challenge of competition from traditional smoking methods, especially in regions with deeply ingrained cultural preferences for smoking marijuana.

Amidst challenges, the handheld marijuana vaporizer industry offers compelling growth opportunities. The growing interest in wellness and the preference for discreet and odorless cannabis consumption align with the strengths of handheld vaporizers. One notable trend is the rising popularity of customizable and smart features integrated into handheld vaporizers.

Another emerging trend is the shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable materials in vaporizer design, reflecting the industry's responsiveness to growing environmental consciousness. Additionally, the market is experiencing an influx of compact, stylish designs, catering to consumer preferences for aesthetically pleasing and discreet devices. These trends underscore the industry's commitment to innovation and adaptation to ever-evolving consumer demands.

“The expanding legalization of cannabis, both for medical and recreational purposes, opens new doors for market entry. With an increasing awareness of the potential health benefits of vaporizing over smoking, there exists a vast untapped consumer base seeking alternative consumption methods.” says Sneha Verghese , Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market



The portable handheld segment is set to capture a significant 84.2% share of the handheld marijuana vaporizer industry in 2024.

The micro USB charger is estimated to dominate with a 61.5% market share in 2024.

The United States handheld marijuana vaporizer industry is projected to experience a CAGR of 23.1% through 2034.

Germany's handheld marijuana vaporizer market is expected to demonstrate a rapid CAGR of 19.7% through 2034.

The United Kingdom's handheld marijuana vaporizer industry is anticipated to see a CAGR of 23.3% through 2034.

The handheld marijuana vaporizer industry in India showcases a moderate CAGR of 5.3% through 2034. The handheld marijuana vaporizer market in China is expected to display a modest CAGR of 1.9% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

Key players engage in a continuous innovation race, striving to differentiate their products through technological advancements. The integration of cutting-edge features, such as precision temperature controls, customizable dosages, and smart functionalities, becomes a strategic imperative to capture consumer attention in this market.

Establishing a distinct brand identity is critical in this competitive landscape. Companies deploy sophisticated marketing strategies to differentiate their handheld vaporizers, emphasizing unique selling propositions, lifestyle branding, and endorsements. Building strong brand equity becomes pivotal in shaping consumer perceptions and fostering brand loyalty.

The ability to offer a diverse range of handheld vaporizers tailored to different consumer preferences is a key competitive advantage. Companies strategically diversify their product portfolios, catering to varying needs in terms of size, features, and price points. Customization options, such as sleek designs and personalized vaping experiences, further contribute to market competitiveness.

Key Companies in the Market



PAX Labs

Storz & Bickel

DaVinci

Grenco Science

Firefly

Arizer

Ghost Vapes Dynavap

Recent Developments in the Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market



PAX Labs released a new color selection for the PAX 3 vaporizer in June 2021, which works with dry herbs and concentrates. The gadget has a stylish appearance, haptic feedback, and Bluetooth functionality. The PAX 3 also has four temperature settings, a ten-year guarantee, and a smartphone app for personalization. In December 2023, Storz & Bickel collaborated with Canopy Growth, a multinational cannabis corporation, to offer their portable marijuana vaporizers in Canada. Storz & Bickel gained access to Canopy Growth's retail shops, internet platforms, and medicinal cannabis patients via the relationship. The collaboration also expanded Canopy Growth's selection of high-quality consumer vaporizers.

Key Segments

By Product:



Convection Vaporizers Conduction Vaporizers

By Charger:



USB Micro USB

By Temperature Control:



Fixed Variable

By Sales Channel:



Online Offline

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania The Middle East and Africa



Authored by:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

