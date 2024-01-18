Signing Day Sports Announces Extensive Schedule For The 2024 U.S. Army Bowl National Combine Series Powered By Signing Day Sports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 21 events over next 5 months will provide more than 4,000 student-athletes access to the Company's Signing Day Sports app and recruiting ecosystem.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. (“Signing Day Sports” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: SGN), the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, today announced an extensive schedule of events as National Recruiting Partner for the 2024 U.S. Army Bowl National Combine Series as part of its ongoing extensive collaboration with The U.S. Army Bowl.

The U.S. Army Bowl National Combine Series, encompassing 21 events over the next five months, will showcase the skills of over 4,000 emerging student-athletes. Student-athlete participation in the combines is required for selection for the iconic 2024 U.S. Army Bowl game. With an anticipated turnout of at least 200 student-athletes at each combine, these events will not only provide participants recruitment exposure and prospects, but also promote the Signing Day Sports app directly to many new users. All participants will be given access to the app's capabilities, advantages, and growing ecosystem to aid in their recruiting and development.

“Managing recruitment for the U.S. Army Bowl National Combine Series Powered By Signing Day Sports continues to be an exciting experience for the Company. It continues to offer the Signing Day Sports platform and its streamlined recruitment process to more than 4,000 aspiring young athletes,” remarked Jeff Hecklinski, General Manager of Signing Day Sports.“Drawing on my background as a former college football coach, the combine series collaboration aligns perfectly with the Company's commitment to athlete development. From raw talent discovery to nurturing every aspect of their journey, we believe this part of our U.S. Army Bowl collaboration remains important, both for Signing Day Sports and the countless student-athletes working tirelessly to reach their goals. The Company is committed to fostering the next generation of athletes and is excited about continuing to serve as the National Recruiting Partner for the U.S. Army Bowl National Combine Series. We expect that our participation with the National Combine Series in 2024 will provide a great experience for the student-athletes and the Company alike, and will be pleased to offer our association again in future years.”

“Looking beyond the National Combine Series, we are encouraged by the enthusiastic feedback we have received from our student-athletes and their parents,” continued Mr. Hecklinski.“It's not just about football-they are seeking a deeper engagement with Signing Day Sports. Such engagement is part of our holistic approach toward student-athletes. Along with their athletic development, we are also deeply invested in their nutrition, mental health, general education, and beyond, and find it gratifying to see how our efforts resonate with the community of student-athletes and their parents.”

Student-athletes participating in the U.S. Army Bowl National Combine Series are entitled to receive one month of access to the Signing Day Sports app's recruiting platform with registration, a Signing Day Sports recruiting profile with personal guidance from recruiting experts, video verified data from their combine, and tools to put their game highlights, social media profile URLs, and other relevant items into their profiles on the Signing Day Sports app. Using the platform will allow immediate access to coaches around the country and faster relationship building between the student-athletes, their families, and coaches. Following the first month of access, student-athletes will need to subscribe to continue to use these features of the platform .

Under the Company's sponsorship agreement with Goat Farm Sports, the owner of the U.S. Army Bowl, the Company is the exclusive national recruiting partner for the U.S. Army Bowl for 2022, 2023 and 2024. The sponsorship agreement will terminate on December 31, 2024. Both parties agreed to a first right of negotiation for the Company to continue as the national recruiting partner for the U.S. Army Bowl events for future years that will commence 120 days after the termination date.

To view the complete U.S. Army Bowl National Combine Series schedule and to register for upcoming events, go to Sdscombines .

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, and hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development). For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to realize the expected benefits of its collaboration with the owner of the U.S. Army Bowl, the ability of the collaboration to yield significant revenues or other value for the Company, the Company's ability to execute the collaboration strategy as expected, the likelihood that the owner of the U.S. Army Bowl will agree to continue its sponsorship arrangement with the Company following its scheduled termination in December 2024, the number of student-athletes who will use and purchase subscriptions to the Company's app through the Company's U.S. Army Bowl collaboration, the Company's ability to obtain additional funding to develop additional services and offerings, market acceptance of the Company's offerings, competition from existing online offerings or new offerings that may emerge, impacts from strategic changes to our business on our net sales, revenues, income from continuing operations, or other results of operations, the Company's ability to attract new users and customers, increase the rate of subscription renewals, and slow the rate of user attrition, the Company's ability and third parties' abilities to protect intellectual property rights, the Company's ability to adequately support future growth, the Company's ability to comply with user data privacy laws and other current or anticipated legal requirements, and the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage its business effectively. These risks and uncertainties are, in some cases, beyond our control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

...