Lisata Therapeutics To Present At The Sequire Investor Summit In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASKING RIDGE, NJ, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata, will deliver a company presentation at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit being held January 23-25, 2024, at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico.



Dr. Mazzo's presentation will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 10:00am Atlantic Standard Time. For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at .

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata's lead product candidate, LSTA1 , is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Based on Lisata's CendR Platform® Technology, Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships. The Company expects to announce numerous clinical study and business milestones over the next two years and has projected that its current business and development plan is funded with available capital through these milestones and into early 2026. For more information on the Company, please visit .

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax and mysequire

